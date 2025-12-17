Africa’s First Integrated Creative Summit Arrives in Johannesburg

Africa's 1st integrated Creative Summit - 9 February 2026

The continent’s creative industries will unite for the first time under one roof as Africa Cinegear World launches its Integrated Creative Summit in 2026

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The continent’s creative industries will unite for the first time under one roof as Africa Cinegear World Expo launches its inaugural Integrated Creative Summit from 9–11 February 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre. This landmark gathering becomes the first on the continent to bring podcasters, content creators, filmmakers, broadcasters, producers, and emerging technology innovators together in one connected ecosystem.Hosted in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile, Cinegear World ushers in a new era of collaboration across the full value chain — from concept development to production, post-production, distribution, and the fast-growing creator economy. While South Africa has long hosted respected film festivals, media conferences, and digital innovation showcases, none have fully integrated the industries shaping Africa’s creative future. Cinegear World fills this critical gap with four major verticals running simultaneously:• Africa’s First Podcast Summit• Content Creator & Social Media Summit• Film Industry Dialogue• Broadcast, Gear & Technology ExpoThis unified, cross-industry model allows Cinegear World to connect audio storytellers, short-form creators, broadcasters, filmmakers, production houses, technology innovators, and emerging AI-driven tools in one dynamic environment.Featured Topics Include:• “The Future of African Storytelling: Podcasts, Shorts, and Films”• “Leveraging AI and Emerging Tech for Creative Production”Attendees will be immersed in a vibrant, interactive creative ecosystem, experiencing:• Hands-on creative sessions such as live podcast recordings and expert-led masterclasses.• Cutting-edge technology demonstrations, from cinema cameras and audio equipment to AI editing tools and virtual production techniques.• High impact networking opportunities, connecting creators, broadcasters, filmmakers, institutions, and brands through matchmaking sessions and collaboration zones.• Interactive showcases from exhibiting brands“Africa has never had a single platform where podcasters, content creators, filmmakers, broadcasters, and the tech community stand under one roof — until now. Cinegear World is not just a summit; it’s the convergence point where the entire creative ecosystem finally meets to shape a shared African future.” — Event Director, Africa Cinegear World. Registration for all attendees is now open at www.cinegearworld.com and will be shared across official Cinegear World social media platforms. Media professionals, creators, broadcasters, producers, students, and industry stakeholders are invited to be part of this historic first edition.Media ContactLoraine SibandaPublicist & Media Liaison — 76 MediaEmail: loraine@76media.co.zaTel: +27 73 021 0533

