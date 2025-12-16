Submit Release
MRMVR Named Silver Winner in 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites for Property Management

Community-voted recognition follows a year of portfolio growth across South Florida, reinforcing MRMVR’s local trust and service standards.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Residences Management & Vacation Rentals (MRMVR) has been named the Silver Winner in the Property Management category of the 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites, an annual community-driven recognition presented by The Miami Herald. The program invites residents across the county to vote for local services they trust and rely on, with hundreds of thousands of votes cast across categories each year.

The award follows a year of continued growth for MRMVR. Since its founding in 2017, the company has expanded its management portfolio to more than 80 vacation rentals and investment properties across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Naples, serving both U.S.-based and international homeowners. The team supports clients through multilingual service, operational structure, and technology-enabled transparency.

“We appreciate the confidence that the Miami-Dade community has placed in us,” said Kevin Ducros, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of MRMVR. “Recognition like this reflects the consistency our team works to uphold across every property and every guest interaction.”

“This acknowledgment reinforces the importance of day-to-day execution,” said Xavier Doe, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer. “Our focus remains on delivering dependable service that gives homeowners clarity and confidence in how their properties are managed.”

“Operational reliability is a team effort, and this recognition speaks to the commitment behind our processes,” added Andres Bustamante, Director of Operations. “We work to maintain a smooth experience for owners, guests, and partners across all of our service areas.”

“Our role is to ensure that every guest interaction aligns with the standards we’ve set internally,” shared Javier Gonzales, Guest Services Manager. “Being recognized by the community reinforces the importance of that work and the consistency that goes into it.”

“Supporting the coordination behind our operations gives me visibility into how much care goes into every aspect of our service,” said Komola Tadjieva, Executive Administrative Assistant. “It is meaningful to see that reflected in community voting.”

Winners will be featured in the Miami-Dade Favorites magazine distributed through The Miami Herald, and listed on the official results site. The recognition provides additional visibility as MRMVR prepares for the next phase of its growth heading into 2026.

About MRMVR
Miami Residences Management & Vacation Rentals (MRMVR) is a South Florida–based property management firm specializing in vacation rentals and investment properties. Founded in 2017, MRMVR serves homeowners across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Naples, and surrounding areas, focusing on operational consistency, transparency, and service reliability.

Kevin Ducros
Miami Residences Management & Vacation Rentals
+1 305-747-3886
info@mrmvr.com
