Christmas Recipes for Home Gatherings with the Kuvings AUTO10S Juicer

Winter Fruit Punch Recipe by @larigeibfood Wintry Baked Apple Cream by @larigeibfood

SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings introduces two seasonal recipes designed to elevate Christmas home gatherings with fresh flavors and effortless preparation. Ideal for those looking to host a relaxed yet refined celebration, both recipes can be easily prepared using the Kuvings AUTO10S, offering a convenient way to enjoy fresh, fruit-based creations at home.❄️Winter Fruit PunchFor hosts looking to make a memorable first impression, a non-alcoholic Winter Fruit Punch serves as a welcoming choice for Christmas gatherings. Apples, oranges, plums, and grapes are juiced using the Kuvings AUTO10S to create a fresh, well-balanced base where the natural flavors of each fruit come together harmoniously. Garnished with cinnamon sticks, orange slices, and rosemary, the drink adds a festive winter touch to the table.The punch can be enjoyed chilled, or gently warmed to offer guests a comforting welcome on cold winter days, making it a versatile option for seasonal entertaining.Wintry Baked Apple Cream is a dessert designed to complement the cozy atmosphere of winter. Two out of five apples are freshly juiced with the AUTO10S, while the remaining apples are peeled and diced. The fresh apple juice is simmered with brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, then allowed to cool slightly.A cream made from mascarpone, low-fat quark, brown sugar, and vanilla sugar is layered with the apple mixture in dessert glasses, resulting in a balanced combination of freshness and creaminess. The use of freshly extracted apple juice enhances the dessert with a rich, natural apple flavor, highlighting the role of juice beyond beverages.🎄A Practical Kitchen Partner for the HolidaysThese simple yet festive recipes demonstrate how the Kuvings AUTO10S supports a variety of holiday menus. Equipped with a powerful motor and slow-juicing technology, the AUTO10S is designed to preserve the natural freshness and nutrients of ingredients. Its hands-free operation allows for easy preparation of multiple dishes, making it a practical kitchen companion for creating a well-rounded Christmas table at home.

