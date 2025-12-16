Scampton Regeneration Aligns with Chief of the Defence Staff’s Call for Whole-Nation Readiness

Scampton Holdings says RAF Scampton can become a flagship example of industry-led resilience — if Government enables delivery now.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scampton Holdings Ltd (SHL) today welcomed the Chief of the Defence Staff’s address at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), in which he set out the need for a “whole society” approach to defence readiness — strengthening national resilience through industry, skills, innovation and mobilisation.“Sir Richard Knighton made clear that defence readiness must be a national effort — government, industry and private investment working together,” said Thomas Lear, Director of Scampton Holdings Ltd. “That’s exactly what the Scampton masterplan delivers: pace, preparedness and real capability, powered by private capital in support of public purpose.”SHL said the regeneration of former RAF Scampton — being developed with West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) following a competitive procurement process — is designed to translate these themes into practical delivery, by bringing together trusted industrial partners and private investment to accelerate capability, jobs and regional growth.Under the SHL–WLDC proposal, RAF Scampton would be transformed into a national aerospace, defence, education and heritage campus, maintaining the site as an operational and licensed airfield and supporting high-value activity across aerospace and aviation, research and skills, heritage, and tourism/hospitality.An independent economic impact report commissioned by SHL and WLDC projects £2.1 billion of economic benefit from redevelopment, including up to 3,625 new jobs (with 800+ roles in defence and aerospace) and a significant uplift to tourism tied to Scampton’s aviation heritage.Peter Hewitt, Chairman of Scampton Holdings Ltd, said:“The Chief of the Defence Staff is right, readiness is a whole-nation endeavour. RAF Scampton is a strategic asset that can be reactivated at pace to support sovereign skills, resilient supply chains, and trusted industrial innovation. We have a deliverable plan, an established local authority partner, and private investment ready to deploy, what’s needed now is a clear Government pathway to enable delivery.”WLDC has confirmed it remains committed to acquiring the site at market value alongside SHL and has repeatedly called for swift progress to unlock the benefits of regeneration, warning that delay risks further deterioration and lost economic value.SHL added that RAF Scampton can provide an early, visible demonstration of the “whole society” approach discussed at RUSI, converting strategic intent into investable, deliverable outcomes that strengthen national resilience while supporting regional prosperity.About UsScampton Holdings Ltd is leading the regeneration of the historic RAF Scampton site in Lincolnshire, transforming it into a centre of excellence for aerospace, defence, and space innovation. The company is committed to preserving the site’s heritage while building a vibrant hub that drives regional growth and supports the UK’s global ambitions.Media contactsGeneral enquiries: enquiries@scampton.com

