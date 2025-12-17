Jameson Humane Announces Awards of Inaugural Grants for Global Stewardship Further Driving Global Animal Welfare Impact

This inaugural granting cycle represents a profound step toward a shared commitment to global stewardship.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jameson Humane today announced the recipients of its inaugural Grants for Global Stewardship, awarding $100,500 to 11 organizations advancing animal welfare , community wellness, humane education, and global spay/neuter initiatives. The funding was made possible by contributions to the 2025 WineaPAWlooza Fund A Need.This milestone represents a major achievement for the Grants for Global Stewardship initiative, which opened its inaugural application cycle on September 1, 2025. The program’s first grant cycle drew more than 32 applicants. After eligibility screening and a comprehensive review by the nine-member Grant Advisory Committee, 11 organizations were selected for their impactful and community-centered work. Funding will support programs including spay/neuter services, humane education, sanctuary and rescue operations, legal action on behalf of animals, international welfare initiatives, and community veterinary support.“These grants represent our commitment to supporting organizations that are creating meaningful, measurable impact for animals and communities,” said Monica Stevens, Founder & President of Jameson Humane. “Because of our donors, we are able to support transformative programs that protect animals, uplift communities, and create long-term, systemic impact.”All grants will be distributed by December 15, 2025; Grantees will submit required impact reports by December 30, 2026.2025 GRANT AWARDEES• Ruthless Kindness — $15,000 - Support for temporary care, fostering, and boarding of pets belonging to domestic violence survivors.• Sunrise Horse Rescue — $10,000 - Funding for sanctuary services, horse rehabilitation, and community education programs in Napa County.• Kim’s Nurturing Nest Animal Sanctuary — $10,000 - Medical care and support for homeless, injured, or sick unowned animals across Northern California.• We Care — $10,000 - Construction of a dedicated dog yard for adoptable dogs.• LEAP — $10,000 - Expansion of humane education programming in the United States and Canada.• SPCA of Lake County — $10,000 - Support for the Fix Them/Feed Them program, offering free trap-neuter-return (TNR) clinics.• Contra Costa Humane Society — $5,000 - Pet food distribution and spay/neuter assistance for underserved communities.• Legal Impact for Chickens — $8,500 - Support for a California humane officer engaged in legal action addressing animal cruelty.• Stray Animal Project — $7,000 - Spay/neuter and deworming initiative to address stray overpopulation in the Andes region of Peru.• Compassion Without Borders — $10,000 - Training apartments for animal care interns supporting spay/neuter work in Latin America.• Napa Bunnies — $5,000 - Community wellness and vaccination clinics, and financial assistance for low-income families needing rabbit veterinary care.2026 GRANT CYCLEApplications for the next funding round will open February 15 – March 15, 2026, with final award announcements made in May and distributions by June 15.ABOUT JAMESON HUMANEJameson Humane is an impact-driven nonprofit organization that collaborates and educates to inspire change in animal welfare, not only in local communities but around the world. Jameson Humane was founded in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit to improve animal and human lives through global collaboration and education. The organization was named in memory of Monica and the late David Stevens’ beloved dog Jameson, an adopted Great Pyrenees who lived to the age of 14 and inspired the spirit and mission.Jameson Humane operates nine solutions-based programs to create a truly unique animal welfare organization that is unlike any other, all for the benefit of the greater community and its animals. Every day, Jameson’s work is guided by how animals, community, and the planet are all inextricably connected.More information is available at www.jamesonhumane.org

