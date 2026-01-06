Alter Eco Points to New Research on Dark Chocolate for the New Year

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Year’s resolutions begin, many people pledge to cut out chocolate in the name of health. But growing research suggests that giving up chocolate may not be necessary, especially when consumers choose high-quality dark chocolate that supports both personal well-being and planetary health. new study , conducted at King’s College London, reveals that theobromine, a naturally occurring compound in dark chocolate, may help slow biological aging by influencing gene switches tied to cellular vitality. This adds to a strong body of research showing that dark chocolate offers meaningful wellness benefits, including:• Rich antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress• Flavonoids associated with improved circulation and heart health• Natural mood support, thanks to serotonin and endorphin stimulation• Minerals like magnesium, iron, and potassium that support energy and overall function• Lower sugar and higher nutrient density compared to conventional candyWith so many health advantages linked to cacao, Alter Eco is encouraging consumers to upgrade their chocolate instead of eliminating it.“New Year’s doesn’t need to be about deprivation,” said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco. “If anything, the science reinforces that high-quality dark chocolate can be part of a balanced lifestyle. Our goal is to give people chocolate that’s delicious, better for them, and better for the planet.”Alter Eco’s dark chocolate is crafted with high cacao content to deliver the naturally occurring compounds highlighted in the research, while avoiding the excessive sugar, fillers and artificial ingredients found in many mass-market chocolates. The company sources exclusively organic, non-GMO ingredients through fair trade and regenerative farming practices that support soil restoration and farmer livelihoods. Packaging includes recyclable boxes and plant-based, backyard-compostable wrappers, helping to make sure each indulgence generates minimal environmental impact.From rich dark bars, like Classic Blackout and Deep Dark Sea Salt, to Truffle Thins and organic dark truffles, Alter Eco offers a decadent way to meet wellness goals, without sacrificing joy or flavor.As consumers step into 2026, Alter Eco’s message is clear: Don’t break up with your chocolate…choose one that’s better for you and better for the planet.About Alter EcoAlter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com. To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

