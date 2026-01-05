KingSmith Fitness Returns to CES 2026 to Showcase the Original WalkingPad® and the Future of Smart Home Workouts

Stop by the Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth 55835 to experience KingSmith’s award-winning fitness solutions designed for any home or lifestyle.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KingSmith Fitness, the global leader in compact smart fitness technology and creator of the original WalkingPad, is returning to CES 2026 to demonstrate how home fitness can be convenient and adaptable for any space. Since 2015, KingSmith has redefined home workouts by offering stylish, foldable equipment that fits apartments, home offices and small living spaces without compromising performance.The WalkingPadremains the brand’s flagship innovation — an award-winning foldable treadmill that allows users to walk, jog or run anytime, anywhere. Compact, quiet and easy to store, it transforms daily movement into a seamless part of modern life and has become a global symbol of smart, accessible fitness.In addition to the WalkingPad, KingSmith will showcase a suite of next-generation home fitness equipment, including:• WMX Water & Magnetic Rower – Combines water and magnetic resistance for lifelike rowing, with a compact TriFold design for easy storage.• W1B Folding Exercise Bike – Silent, electricity-free cycling with six training modes, foldable for small spaces.• BX2 Workout Bench Pro – Air-resistance strength bench with adjustable resistance and gym-level functionality.• B2 Workout Pilates Bench – Space-saving Pilates system for toning, stretching, and flexibility workouts.• R3 WalkingPad – Premium foldable treadmill with intelligent FootSense speed control for smooth walking and jogging.• FC216 Incline Treadmill – High-performance compact and folding treadmill with automatic incline for advanced glute and cardio workouts.• WP Pro Collapsible Treadmill – Multifunction treadmill with integrated desk and charging for active work sessions.• MX10 Plus Vertical Fold Treadmill – Compact treadmill with vertical fold and flippable desktop for home offices.• WalkingCase Portable Walking Machine – Lightweight suitcase-style treadmill for ultimate portability.• Elite Pro Vertical Fold Treadmill – Top-tier model for professional-level workouts in a space-saving design.• Electric Standing Desk – Motorized sit-stand desk designed to pair seamlessly with WalkingPads or exercise bikes.Many products integrate with the KS Fit App, allowing users to track performance, customize workouts, and build consistent movement into their daily routines.KingSmith has earned international acclaim with over 260 patents and products sold in more than 80 regions. Its innovations have been recognized with Red Dot, iF Design, and Good Design Awards, reflecting a commitment to functional design, sustainability, and smarter living.Visit KingSmith at CES 2026Attendees, media and retailers are invited to experience the original WalkingPad and KingSmith’s full product lineup in person.Venetian Expo, Halls A–D — Booth 55835Learn more at https://www.walkingpad.com/ # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SCS and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

