SCS Showcases EZLIFE and LifeSmart at CES 2026 with Wellness and Fitness That Make Life Easy

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCS (Supply Chain Sources LLC), the driving force behind trusted home wellness and fitness brands EZLIFE and LifeSmart, returns to CES 2026 with a powerful lineup of next-generation products designed to simplify healthy living. Built on the belief that life should be easy and healthy, SCS delivers accessible, high-performance wellness solutions for modern homes of every size.Consumers nationwide can experience SCS brands through MakeLifeEasy.com LifeSmartTreadmills.com , Amazon, Wayfair, and leading national retailers including Home Depot, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and more.At CES 2026, SCS will debut many new products, including three of its most advanced innovations yet, blending recovery, relaxation and performance into beautifully designed, space-conscious solutions.2026 Product HighlightsEZLIFE RED-COVERY Dual Core + RLT Red Light Massage ChairThis industry-first recovery chair combines full-body massage with medical-grade red light therapy for powerful, synergistic relief. Featuring 660nm and 850nm full-spectrum red light delivered through dual massage-embedded mechanisms, the RED-COVERY system irradiates from neck to buttocks during massage for enhanced muscle recovery, circulation, and pain relief.Additional wearable red light components target the waist, arms, and legs, while a red-light shawl delivers skin-contact therapy to the front of the body. By combining massage and red light simultaneously, RED-COVERY amplifies both therapies for faster recovery, deeper relaxation, and improved post-workout performance.EZLIFE 1-Person Solo Advanced SaunaThe EZLIFE Solo Sauna makes luxury-level wellness possible in compact spaces. Measuring just 32" × 34" × 67", it fits easily in apartments, condos, and home gyms while delivering spa-quality benefits through low-EMF infrared heat, chromotherapy, red light therapy, and a built-in Bluetooth sound system. Crafted from sleek hemlock wood with a tempered glass door, it blends elevated design with everyday function.Priced at $1,699 (regularly $1,999), the EZLIFE Solo offers an accessible way to bring professional-grade recovery home without the traditional cost or footprint.LifeSmart PowerTouch TreadmillsPowerTouch technology is redefining what home cardio equipment can be by making powerful machines incredibly easy to live with. Built for real homes and real routines, PowerTouch delivers one-button automatic folding, allowing even the most advanced treadmills to collapse smoothly and store upright in seconds. This next-generation system removes one of the biggest barriers to home fitness — space — while maintaining the performance users expect, from quiet brushless motors to stable frames and intuitive controls. Whether someone is running, walking, streaming workouts, or simply trying to stay active in a small space, PowerTouch makes high-performance fitness effortless, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.All PowerTouch-enabled models — along with the full lineup of LifeSmart home treadmills — can be explored at LifeSmartTreadmills.com.Daily Demonstrations, Raffles & Grand Prize Giveaway at CES 2026Throughout the show, SCS will host live product demonstrations and daily raffles at the booth, giving attendees multiple opportunities to experience products firsthand and win exclusive wellness prizes. One lucky winner will take home a grand prize of their choice: a EZLIFE RED-COVERY massage chair, an EZLIFE Solo Sauna, or a LifeSmart PowerTouch treadmill.Visit SCS at CES 2026Media, retailers and attendees are invited to experience EZLIFE and LifeSmart innovations in person at:Lifesmart/EZLIFE (Snailcle) Booth — Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth 55932Explore the full product lineup at:MakeLifeEasy.com | LifeSmartTreadmills.com | Amazon | WayfairAvailable nationwide at major retailers including Home Depot, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and more.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SCS and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

