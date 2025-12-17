Americans United Against Destructive Driving Launches 'Let's Give Them a LYFT' Program to Assist Victims of Crashes

We get victims of destructive driving crashes to and fro Many types of verbiage for donate I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Twenty three year old, 501c3 highway safety charity, introduces a new addition of their victim services, for victims of destructive driving crashes.

This is a great opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a tangible impact on the lives of those who have been through a traumatic car crash.” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is proud to announce the launch of their new program, "Let's Give Them a LYFT," in partnership with the popular ride-sharing company, LYFT. This program aims to provide free rides to victims who have lost their only vehicle in a car crash, helping them get to work, doctor, school, or other important destinations.AUADD is a twenty-three-year-old 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting safe driving and supporting victims of car crashes. With the "Let's Give Them a LYFT" program, they are taking their mission a step further by providing practical assistance to those who have been affected by reckless and destructive driving. In most cases, the victims and their families are lower-middle class, who have just one vehicle within their family. This program is the first of its kind, making AUADD the only charity to offer free rides to victims who have lost their only means of transportation in a crash.The "Let's Give Them a LYFT" program is made possible through the generous donations of supporters. Anyone can donate $50.00 or more to AUADD, and the funds will go towards paying for LYFT rides for victims. For every $50.00, AUADD states they can typically get a family of four (depending on distance and time of day) to work, a doctor's appointment, and or school in a given day. This is a great opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a tangible impact on the lives of those who have been through a traumatic car crash. By donating to AUADD, supporters are not only helping victims get to their destinations but also promoting safe driving practices and raising awareness about the devastating consequences of destructive driving.AUADD is excited to partner with LYFT to provide this much-needed assistance to victims of car crashes. The "Let's Give Them a LYFT" program is a testament to the organization's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by destructive driving. To learn more about AUADD and how to donate to the "Let's Give Them a LYFT" program, please visit their website at www.auadd.org Join AUADD in their mission to support victims of car crashes and promote safe driving monthly if possible. Let's give them a LYFT and make a difference in our communities.

Teen gives his first car away to a victim and her kids of destructive driving. It is inspired by a true story.

