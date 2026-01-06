PELVIX CORE FITNESS SYSTEM NOW IN COWBOYS FIT GYMS: NEXT-LEVEL RECOVERY FOR EVERYONE

PelviX, a leader in pelvic floor and core-strengthening technology, is bringing its innovative, non-invasive recovery chairs to Cowboys Fit gyms across Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PelviX is thrilled to bring the PelviX Core Fitness System to select Cowboys Fit clubs in the Dallas, TX metro area, giving members access to a revolutionary approach to core and pelvic floor fitness. Cowboys Fit, the state-of-the-art fitness facility in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, offers a comprehensive fitness and recovery experience with five locations all equipped with luxurious gym amenities, elite team of personal trainers, expansive recovery lounges and a full schedule of group fitness classes. The PelviX Core Fitness System strengthens pelvic floor muscles, supports faster recovery, and enhances overall core performance by delivering up to 25,000 muscle contractions in just 22 minutes - fully clothed, seated, and without effort."We’re thrilled to bring PelviX chairs to Cowboys Fit clubs, giving members the next level of recovery and performance support. This partnership marks an exciting step as we continue to expand and make PelviX accessible to more fitness communities, said Remo Schneider, CEO of PelviX.Already a coveted resource at gyms, wellness centers, spas, salons and sports clubs throughout Europe and the UK, PelviX’s recent expansion into Cowboys Fit clubs is making it easier than ever for individuals to achieve their fitness goals. In just a 22-minute session, users can experience up to 25,000 muscle contractions while remaining fully clothed and seated, targeting the muscles of the pelvis, hips, buttocks, and thighs, reducing the risk of injury, boosting balance and increasing power.What makes PelviX empoweringAs the category leader in non-invasive fitness technologies, pelvic health and core stability, here are just a few of the most empowering reasons to incorporate PelviX into your business or workout routine:● Developed in collaboration with physiotherapy and sports medicine experts, enhancing trustworthiness and authority in messaging.● It’s an easy, no-effort workout with significant results in just 22 minutes, ideal for busy consumers who want exceptional results.● Benefits include injury prevention, balance, power, stability, and improved athletic performance, which broadens its relevance.To learn more about PelviX, visit them online and follow @pelvix.us on social media.To learn more about Cowboys Fit, visit them online and on Instagram # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about PelviX and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

