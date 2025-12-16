Reuben Raucher & Blum’s Stephanie Blum Recognized in Los Angeles Times 2025 Inspirational Women Magazine

Blum honored among Southern California leaders for professional achievement, community impact, and 25 years of dedication to family law

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Stephanie Blum has been recognized as a nominee in the Los Angeles Times 2025 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards and is featured in the Inspirational Women magazine, published today. This annual publication honors a select group of women whose professional discipline, achievements, and leadership have shaped business and civic life in Southern California.“Stephanie is relentless in her preparation, practical in her advice, and strategic in her advocacy,” says Tim Reuben, founding partner at the firm. “She’s earned the trust of clients and colleagues alike because she consistently goes beyond what is expected. We’re proud to see her recognized in this way.”Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist and head of the Family Law Department at Reuben Raucher & Blum, brings over 25 years of experience to her high-stakes practice. She represents clients in complex divorce and custody matters involving multi-million-dollar estates, contested support claims, and sensitive family dynamics. Her recent results include securing substantial spousal support awards and resolving intricate financial separations through negotiated settlements and litigation.In addition to her legal work, Blum is known for fostering collaboration within the firm’s litigation and appellate teams to ensure cohesive strategies for clients facing overlapping legal challenges. She has also served the broader legal community through prior pro bono work with the Harriet Buhai Center and Levitt & Quinn.Blum earned her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. She’s been named a “Top Family Law Attorney” by the Daily Journal in multiple years, selected as one of Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Family Lawyers, and honored as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times. She has been a trusted media source on family law issues, featured by People, Variety, Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six.Blum’s profile in the Inspirational Women magazine appears alongside other nominees, finalists, and honorees whose leadership reflects resilience, impact, and a commitment to progress. View her profile and the full publication at: https://rrbattorneys.com/category/press REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

