NEMIC Awarded Grant from van Beuren Charitable Foundation to Expand Health Innovation on Aquidneck Island

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center ( NEMIC ) is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation to support the expansion of health technology and medical innovation initiatives on Aquidneck Island.This award builds on a 2024 pilot grant from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation that gave NEMIC time on Aquidneck Island to listen to educators, healthcare teams, students, and entrepreneurs. The work focused on understanding everyday healthcare challenges, exploring how local ideas can improve care delivery, and showing how students and professionals can help turn practical health and medtech ideas into solutions that patients and providers can actually use.Through this work, NEMIC gained valuable insights into how local institutions define success, where collaboration can be strengthened, and how entrepreneurs, innovators, and healthcare professionals can be better supported in turning ideas into real-world solutions. These findings reaffirm NEMIC’s mission to help health and medtech innovations move from early concepts to meaningful impact.“Aquidneck Island has always been more than a tourist destination; it’s a community rich with talent, expertise, and ideas,” said Emily Curtis, Program Manager. “We’ve spent the past year listening and learning. With this grant, we can now launch a program that brings all of these elements together, a structured opportunity for collaboration that provides resources and supports students, healthcare teams, and innovators as they tackle real challenges and create solutions that make a meaningful impact.”For more than seven years, NEMIC has served as a premier regional resource for innovators, entrepreneurs, and early-stage companies across medical devices, digital health, public health, and healthcare services. Through integrated and interdisciplinary training programs, NEMIC provides founders and teams with the skills, mentorship, and support needed to bring healthcare solutions to market, secure funding, and build sustainable companies headquartered in Rhode Island.NEMIC is grateful to the van Beuren Charitable Foundation for its support. With motivated faculty, engaged institutions, and eager students, Aquidneck Island has the talent and energy to drive real innovation, and we’re honored to be part of it.Additional NEMIC programming and initiatives related to this work will be announced in the coming months.For more information, visit NEMIC.org

