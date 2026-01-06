Hammock'n, the Japanese phone holder developed to reduce hand strain, begins global expansion

Hold your phone securely without gripping it tightly. Your cat will be captivated by your free hand. The non-adhesive design simply wraps around the case, gently supporting your hand and allowing stable use with one hand. Featuring 16 studs, this limited edition, rock-inspired design will stand out at concerts. A survey conducted by SPRASANN in 2025 found that 89.6% of users experience hand soreness and fatigue on a daily basis. (n=500) Available in dark brown or black genuine leather and black denim. More designs will be added in the future.

SPRASANN.LLC launches a global website for its patented Hammock’n phone holder as part of its overseas rollout.

CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPRASANN.LLC has announced the launch of a global website for its smartphone hand strap “Hammock’n,” marking the start of international sales.

1. Background: smartphone use and hand fatigue

Studies and user surveys conducted in Japan indicate that prolonged smartphone use can place strain on the hand and fingers. Smartphones are widely used for activities such as video viewing, social media browsing, gaming, and online meetings, making them an essential device in both personal and professional contexts.

At the same time, extended use often requires users to maintain a firm grip on their devices to prevent dropping them. According to a user survey conducted by SPRASANN in Japan, approximately 90% of regular smartphone users reported experiencing hand or finger-related issues, including pain, fatigue, or discomfort.

While these survey results are based on data collected in Japan, SPRASANN notes that smartphone usage patterns are similar globally. As smartphone use continues to increase worldwide, the company considers hand fatigue to be a common issue affecting users in many countries. Based on this background, Hammock’n was developed as a smartphone holder intended to support device handling while reducing strain on the hand.

2. About Hammock’n: a patented smartphone band inspired by a hammock structure

Hammock’n is a hand strap that attaches to a smartphone case. Its structure separates the component that secures the device to the case from the band through which the user places their fingers. This design allows applied force to be distributed across a wider surface area, creating a looser fit inspired by the way a hammock supports weight.

The holder is designed to be attached without adhesives, using the openings for the camera and charging cable to secure it to the case. This structure allows the strap to be removed without leaving residue and transferred to another compatible case. The design has been patented in Japan (Patent No. 7351074), with patent applications currently pending in the United States, China, and Europe.

3. Design variations for different usage scenes

In addition to its structural design, Hammock’n is available in multiple design variations. These include materials such as leather and denim, as well as a studded model known as “Hammock’n Rock,” which has been introduced for use in music-related and lifestyle settings.

Examples include:

・Leather: designed for business and everyday use

・Denim: a casual design inspired by denim apparel

・Rock: a studded design associated with music and street culture

These variations are intended to accommodate different preferences and usage scenes. Additional designs and color options are planned.

4. International sales via the official website

SPRASANN has implemented an e-commerce system on its official website that supports orders from overseas, enabling Hammock’n to be sold internationally. Customers can view product information and available designs and complete purchases directly through the website.

Official website:

https://hammockn.com/

Online store and product page:

https://hammockn.com/shop/

(Availability, shipping costs, and delivery conditions vary by country and region.)

5. Recruiting distributors and retailers in multiple regions

Hammock’n is a product developed in Japan, but SPRASANN considers hand fatigue associated with smartphone use to be a widespread issue across regions. The company is seeking distributors, retailers, and collaboration partners who can support local distribution efforts in different countries and regions.

Inquiries are welcomed from businesses including:

・Phone accessory stores

・Electronics retailers and online stores

・Music-related retailers and concert merchandise operators

・Bike shops and street culture retailers

Company Information

Name: SPRASANN.LLC

Address: 103-0022

1-11-12 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Japan Bridge Mizuno Building 7F

Representative: Norihiro Saito

Description of Business: Planning, manufacturing, and sales of phone accessories

Founded: January 2024

Official Website: https://hammockn.com/

Contact: For inquiries, please use the dedicated contact form below.

https://en.hammockn.com/support/



*“Hammock’n” is a registered trademark of SPRASANN.LLC in Japan.

