Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,599 in the last 365 days.

Timor-Leste and Indonesia have concluded the second round of maritime boundary negotiations

Tue. 16 of December of 2025, 11:35h
600269071_1301603172005901_6401339614693085179_n

Timor-Leste and Indonesia have concluded the second round of formal maritime boundary negotiations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, held from 8 to 10 December 2025. 598688680_1301603602005858_423184409561680242_n600259491_1301602982005920_6299907367102426914_n 600258291_1301603012005917_3697539020445773727_n 598683791_1301603558672529_2281011474749163803_n 600300689_1301603208672564_9156182580056274310_n

This round follows the first formal negotiations in Dili on 19 to 20 August 2025, where both countries exchanged opening positions and agreed on the guiding principles for the negotiations.

Timor-Leste’s delegation was led by Ms Elizabeth Exposto, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and CEO of the Land and Maritime Boundary Office. Indonesia’s delegation was headed by His Excellency Ambassador Amrih Jinangkung, Director General of International Treaties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Across three days of discussions, the two delegations worked constructively and made progress toward an equitable outcome. Ms Exposto said, “Settling equitable maritime boundaries with Indonesia is central to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including maritime security, fisheries management, resource development, environmental protection and cross-boundary economic activity.”

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to achieving an agreement consistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Timor-Leste and Indonesia agreed to hold a third round of negotiations in the new year, to be hosted by Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste has previously concluded a permanent maritime boundary with Australia through a successful conciliation under UNCLOS, resulting in a treaty signed in 2018 and ratified in 2019.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Timor-Leste and Indonesia have concluded the second round of maritime boundary negotiations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.