Timor-Leste and Indonesia have concluded the second round of maritime boundary negotiations

Tue. 16 of December of 2025, 11:35h

Timor-Leste and Indonesia have concluded the second round of formal maritime boundary negotiations in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, held from 8 to 10 December 2025.

This round follows the first formal negotiations in Dili on 19 to 20 August 2025, where both countries exchanged opening positions and agreed on the guiding principles for the negotiations.

Timor-Leste’s delegation was led by Ms Elizabeth Exposto, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and CEO of the Land and Maritime Boundary Office. Indonesia’s delegation was headed by His Excellency Ambassador Amrih Jinangkung, Director General of International Treaties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Across three days of discussions, the two delegations worked constructively and made progress toward an equitable outcome. Ms Exposto said, “Settling equitable maritime boundaries with Indonesia is central to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including maritime security, fisheries management, resource development, environmental protection and cross-boundary economic activity.”

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to achieving an agreement consistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Timor-Leste and Indonesia agreed to hold a third round of negotiations in the new year, to be hosted by Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste has previously concluded a permanent maritime boundary with Australia through a successful conciliation under UNCLOS, resulting in a treaty signed in 2018 and ratified in 2019.