A New Chapter Begins at The Harbor at Clear View Estates: Story Built Homes Introduces Waterfront Living on Lake Conroe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Built Homes is proud to announce that it is now selling at The Harbor at Clear View Estates , a lakeside community where modern design, elevated living, and the natural beauty of Lake Conroe come together to create a distinctive residential experience. Rooted in the company’s belief that every home has a story, The Harbor offers homeowners a setting that blends waterfront recreation with thoughtful architecture and serene, uninterrupted lake views.Positioned along the shoreline in Montgomery County, The Harbor features two and three story homes designed to maximize natural light, indoor-outdoor living, and the effortless rhythm of lake life. Each home includes private terraces overlooking the water, open concept interiors, designer selected finishes, and floor plans created for both everyday comfort and weekend relaxation. From sunrise coffee to evening sunsets, the design reflects a lifestyle centered on connection, calm, and beauty.“We designed The Harbor community to honor the calm of the lake, the ease of modern living, and the feeling of belonging that homeowners seek,” said Rachel Rost, CEO of Story Built Homes. “There is something special about Lake Conroe, from the stillness of the mornings to the energy of afternoons on the water. To offer families a front row experience to this lifestyle is a privilege, and we are grateful to welcome homeowners into a place where their stories and lifelong memories can take shape surrounded by the beauty of the lake.”Life at The Harbor is defined by recreation, relaxation, and meaningful connection. With canal front access to Lake Conroe, residents enjoy boating, fishing, water sports, and evening cruises only steps from home. The community also includes a pool, outdoor gathering areas, BBQ spaces, and shared open air amenities that encourage neighbors to connect and families to unwind.“What sets The Harbor apart is the experience we offer homebuyers from the moment they begin their journey with us,” said Chastity White, Chief Experience Officer. “We focus on creating a simple, supportive, and thoughtful process where every question is answered, every detail is intentional, and every homeowner feels seen and cared for. The Harbor was designed to bring together lifestyle and comfort, and our role is to guide families through an experience that feels personal, enjoyable, and aligned with the way they want to live.”Located within Willis ISD and close to lakefront dining, recreation, and year-round attractions, The Harbor at Clear View Estates offers a peaceful retreat without sacrificing convenience. It is ideal for those seeking a primary residence, a lock-and-leave lifestyle, or a second home on the water.Starting from the 740’s with new home designs including The Bridgeport, The Buchanan, The Granbury, and The Medina, buyers can choose from a curated collection of elevations and layouts that reflect individual style and preferred ways of living. Each home carries the Story Built Homes signature of refined craftsmanship, intentional design, and long-lasting comfort.Story Built Homes invites prospective homeowners to tour the community, explore available homesites, and experience the tranquility and beauty of The Harbor firsthand.To learn more, visit StoryBuiltHomes.com Story Built Homes – Where Every Home Has a Story.###About Story Built HomesStory Built Homes is a woman owned, premier custom home builder and remodeling company based in the Greater Houston area, crafting bespoke residences throughout Greater Houston, Montgomery County, and the Lake Conroe region. Renowned for its mastery in build on your lot homes, architectural design, and elevated full home remodels, the firm blends innovative residential design with refined craftsmanship to enhance the quality of life for homeowners while preserving the charm and character of the communities it serves. Our approach centers on close collaboration with clients to fully understand their vision and create personalized spaces that reflect their specific needs and preferences.Within its signature communities, including Chapel Bend, The Cedars, The French Quarter, and The Harbor at Clear View Estates, Story Built Homes cultivates environments of character, serenity, and elevated living. Guided by The Signature Story Built Homes Experience, clients work with an in-house designer and project manager through a transparent and artfully tailored journey where every detail is considered and every choice is intentional. Whether you are looking to build on your lot or design a custom home in one of our new home communities, Story Built Homes is committed to exceptional craftsmanship, personalized satisfaction, and the belief that every home has a story. Ours begins with you. Visit our website to learn more about our custom home designs and services: www.StoryBuiltHomes.com

