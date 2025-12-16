WAWebSender Announces New Privacy and Contact Management Updates for WhatsApp Web

A screenshot of WA Contacts Extractor tool interface A screenshot of Privacy Extension for WhatsApp tool interface

The update applies to WAWebSender’s privacy extension and contacts extractor, reflecting recent usage patterns across WhatsApp Web environments.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAWebSender has released new feature updates across its WhatsApp Web toolset, introducing additional functionality related to privacy controls and contact data management. The updates apply to two existing tools developed by the WAWebSender team: WA Contacts Extractor and Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web . The release reflects broader changes in how WhatsApp Web is being used across remote work, online collaboration, and business communication contexts, where screen sharing and contact organization have become increasingly common.WhatsApp Web continues to be adopted by individuals and organizations for daily communication tasks, including internal coordination, customer engagement, and community management. As usage expands into shared and public environments, users have reported a growing need for tools that allow greater control over on-screen content and contact information.According to public usage data, the company's two tools are currently used by about 300,000 users worldwide, with activity concentrated among remote workers, educators, online sellers, and community administrators. Usage logs indicate recurring adoption in scenarios involving screen sharing, group management, and contact organization.WA Contacts Extractor UpdateRecent updates to WA Contacts Extractor extend its data export scope beyond contact information to include chat records from visible WhatsApp Web conversations and group interfaces. In addition to contact lists, users can now export selected chat histories and group-related message content. The update also introduces additional output formats, including VCard, alongside existing file options like Excel, CSV and JSON. “These changes of WA Contacts Extractor were introduced following observations of how the tool is used in scenarios involving record keeping, internal documentation, and contact organization.” said a WAWebSender's spokesman. It can also export information from the label.Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web UpdateThe latest update to Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web expands its interface-level visibility controls beyond message blurring. In addition to chat content, users can now apply blur effects to media elements such as images, as well as to text input areas within the WhatsApp Web interface. The update also adds a configurable auto screen lock setting, allowing users to define a time interval after which the interface is automatically concealed when inactive. These features operate locally within the browser environment and can be adjusted based on individual usage preferences. WAWebSender indicated that the update reflects increased use of WhatsApp Web in shared or screen-visible environments.As part of its browser-based productivity toolkit, WAWebSender also offers a popular tool known as WhatsApp Sender , designed to support more efficient communication workflows within WhatsApp Web.Feedback collected through support channels and public extension listings suggests that users commonly reference ease of configuration, clarity of interface, and compatibility with existing WhatsApp Web workflows when describing their experience with the tools. Some users have noted that privacy controls are activated primarily during presentations or remote meetings, while contact extraction features are used periodically rather than continuously, depending on operational needs.“The recent updates were developed in response to observed usage patterns and direct user inquiries,” a WAWebSender team representative stated. “As WhatsApp Web continues to be used in more varied contexts, the goal was to provide optional controls that align with how people are already working.”The updated features are currently available through WAWebSender’s supported distribution channels and are compatible with WhatsApp Web on Chrome and Bing. Additional information about the tools and their functionality can be found globally via WAWebSender’s official website: https://wawebsender.com About WAWebSenderWAWebSender develops browser-based utility tools delivered as extensions for WhatsApp Web. The company’s products like WhatsApp Sender, WhatsApp Group Sender, WA Contacts Extractor and Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web tools are designed to operate within standard browser-based communication environments efficiently. WAWebSender continues to develop and update tools for WhatsApp Web, reflecting evolving usage patterns related to privacy considerations and workflow coordination.

