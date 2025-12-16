Submit Release
ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers Over the Weekend

This holiday season, Americans can rejoice because ICE law enforcement has removed the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from their neighborhoods

WASHINGTON — While Americans were enjoying their weekends and many families across the country were celebrating the first night of Hanukkah and attending Christmas parties, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including murder, sex crimes against children, and drug trafficking.

“While Americans were at Christmas parties and celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, the patriotic heroes of ICE law enforcement were selflessly risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This weekend, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. This holiday season, Americans can rejoice these monsters are out of their neighborhoods.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Thai Lor, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand, convicted for murder in the second degree in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Patricia Judith Diaz-Angel, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for pimping a minor over 16-years-old in Los Angeles, California.

Benevenuto Walter Lopez-Alonzo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and member of the Piasa prison gang, convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor in Wapello County, Iowa.

Hector Rodarte Ramirez, a criminal illegal from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault on a child 14-year-old in Dallas County, Texas.

David Moreno-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecent assault of a minor less than 16-years-old in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

Yovanny Dominguez-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd act with child under 14-years-old in Los Angeles, California.

Anthony Agduma, a criminal illegal alien from the Philippines, convicted for felony sexual assault of a child (at least 13 years of age, but less than 16 years of age) and endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct in Somerset, New Jersey.

Pablo Ivan Gomez-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for homicide, robbery, kidnapping, and fraud in Miami, Florida.

Chi Ying, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for money laundering conspiracy in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jovo Lopez-Zaavedra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for course of sexual conduct in New City, New York.

Sergio Lopez-Reyna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence in the United States District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina.

Antonio Valdez-Lera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic assault in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Samweli Lwaboshi Oshigee, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, convicted for statutory sexual seduction by person age 21 or older in Reno, Nevada.

Hinh Quang Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for cocaine sell, cocaine trafficking 150kg or more in Monroe, Florida.

Carlos Diaz-Pabon, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for grand theft in Polk County, Florida.

