Live Whole Health #296: Twist and breathe

Nothing to shout about here! Yoga can be a gentle way to stretch and move the body while practicing gentle breathing. Are you ready to give it a try? Join Katie Herring from the VA New York Harbor Health Care System for gentle introduction to yoga.

This 28-minute video is done on the floor, mostly from a seated position, with some movements done while lying down. The class begins with breath practice, then a gentle warm up so the joints and muscles are ready to go. Most of the class guides through slow-flowing movements of the body from the seated position on the floor, making this class a great start for anyone new to yoga. This session is also good if you are already practicing yoga, as it gives you a full body stretch in less than 30 minutes.

As the body moves during this yoga practice, the muscles are stretched and activated to improve posture and relieve discomfort. Maintaining good range of motion by keeping joints limber can reduce injury.

Yoga movements are known to improve general wellness. Yoga can relieve stress, and improve sleep and balance. Following along with this video, you can get the benefits of yoga from your own living room floor.

This video can be practiced multiple times, or you can look for additional yoga “classes” to attend in the #LiveWholeHealth series to continue your yoga practice. For more information on yoga and its health and wellness benefits, visit Yoga: What You Need to Know from the National Institutes of Health.

Yoga helps improve the body, mind and spirit. It teaches self-awareness, patience, gratitude and inner peace. Practicing yoga can also help you feel more connected to yourself, to nature and to the world around you. Learn more about the benefits of yoga.