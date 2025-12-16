Colorado public health officials identify measles case in a Weld County resident, additional cases in Montezuma County

Denver (Dec. 15, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a case of measles in a Weld County resident. The school-aged child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, developed measles symptoms after traveling to an area of another state where there is an ongoing measles outbreak. There are no known public exposure locations associated with the case.

In addition, CDPHE and the Montezuma County Public Health Department have confirmed two additional measles cases in Montezuma County residents. The new cases are unvaccinated household contacts of a previously confirmed case. Both individuals have been in quarantine during their infectious period, so there are no known public exposure locations associated with these two cases.

“With the holiday season in full swing, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from measles,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist. “Holiday gatherings often involve close contact indoors and travel to see family and friends, creating an environment where measles can spread easily. Ensuring you are up to date on the MMR vaccine is critical to protecting vulnerable loved ones you may visit, including infants too young to be vaccinated and family members with weakened immune systems.”

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The MMR vaccine provides strong protection.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

###