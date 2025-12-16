Kuvings Highlights the 2026 Wellness Trend: The Rise of Fiber and Juice Pulp recipe

Kuvings highlights fiber-rich recipes made with juice pulp. Energy bars made with pulp left over from almond milk extraction.

IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ✅ Fiber Takes Center Stage in 2026 Wellness Trends as Pulp Reuse Emerges as a New Health RoutineAs fiber rises as a core keyword in the 2026 wellness landscape, a new health routine is gaining traction among juice consumers: pulp reuse. According to Kuvings , the growing focus on dietary fiber has reshaped how people approach juicing, transforming what was once discarded pulp into a valuable nutritional resource.Following the global spread of the “Fibremaxxing” movement, which first gained visibility on TikTok this year, fiber has become a central topic in wellness conversations worldwide. Whole Foods Market has also identified fiber as a key food trend for 2026, reinforcing its importance in future-oriented nutrition.Fibremaxxing goes beyond simply increasing fiber intake. It represents a lifestyle that prioritizes gut health, enhanced satiety, and overall well-being. As interest in digestive health continues to rise, particularly among younger generations, fiber is increasingly viewed not as an optional nutrient but as an essential part of a balanced diet.✅ Pulp Recipes Take the SpotlightCold-pressed juice made with slow juicers is valued for its high nutrient density and fast absorption. However, as juice and pulp are separated during the extraction process, dietary fiber is often consumed separately. According to Kuvings, this has inspired growing interest in creative pulp recipes that incorporate fiber-rich pulp into everyday snacks and meals, offering a more balanced and enjoyable approach to wellness.Instead of viewing pulp as a byproduct, consumers are now embracing it as a fiber-rich ingredient for snacks and everyday cooking. With most of the moisture removed during juicing, pulp contains concentrated fiber, making it an ideal addition to a wide range of recipes. This approach allows consumers to supplement fiber intake easily while reducing food waste.✨2026 Wellness Trend Spotlight: Creative Uses for Juice Pulp✨As pulp-based recipes continue to spread across online platforms, pulp is no longer seen as something to throw away. Kuvings highlights several of the most popular ways consumers are incorporating pulp into their daily routines.🥕 Pulp fiber bars are among the most favored options. Made by combining fruit or vegetable pulp with nuts, honey, and oats, these high-fiber snacks are commonly enjoyed after workouts or as an afternoon energy boost. Compared to store-bought bars, they typically contain less added sugar and offer higher nutritional value.🍏Pulp pancakes and muffins are also gaining popularity. Adding pulp to batter enhances both moisture and fiber content. Muffins made with carrot, apple, or beet pulp provide natural sweetness and vibrant color, making them especially appealing as wholesome snacks for children.As fiber continues to dominate wellness trends heading into 2026, pulp reuse is expected to set a new standard for healthy eating habits. From a single glass of juice to a handful of pulp, everyday wellness routines are evolving in simple yet meaningful ways. According to Kuvings, now is the perfect time to start turning juice pulp into a smarter, more sustainable approach to nutrition.

