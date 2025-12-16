Lipedema is not cosmetic; it is a medical condition requiring a precise, condition-specific approach. The SuperDry technique minimizes tissue trauma while enabling controlled, natural contouring.” — Dr. Karacalar

ISTANBUL , TURKEY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipedema, a chronic and often misunderstood fat disorder that primarily affects women, continues to be misdiagnosed worldwide as simple obesity. Characterized by disproportionate fat accumulation in the legs, pain, and easy bruising, the condition does not respond to diet or exercise, leaving many patients frustrated and untreated for years.As global awareness of Lipedema slowly increases, Istanbul is emerging as a destination for specialized surgical approaches aimed at managing the condition. One such approach is the “SuperDry Liposuction” technique developed by Prof. Dr. Ahmet Karacalar https://ahmetkaracalar.com an Istanbul-based plastic surgeon known for his work in body contouring and Lipedema-focused procedures.Unlike conventional tumescent liposuction methods, which rely on the injection of large volumes of fluid, the SuperDry technique is performed without fluid infiltration. According to Prof. Karacalar, this approach allows for clearer visualization of tissue during surgery and supports careful handling of lymphatic structures, which is a critical consideration in Lipedema treatment.Istanbul has increasingly been recognized for advanced Lipedema surgery https://ahmetkaracalar.com/lipodem/ combining experienced specialists, modern medical facilities, and comparatively lower treatment costs than those found in the United States or Western Europe. International patients traveling to the city cite access to specialized care and coordinated medical services as key factors in their decision.Prof. Dr. Karacalar brings a multidisciplinary background to his work, combining surgical practice with experience as a professional sculptor. This perspective influences his approach to body contouring, with an emphasis on anatomical balance rather than aggressive volume reduction. He is also the author of educational publications on Lipedema and the developer of the “SuperDry 4D” body contouring concept.As awareness grows, medical professionals emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, patient education, and responsible communication around treatment options. Specialists note that while surgery may offer relief for some patients, Lipedema remains a complex condition that requires individualized evaluation and long-term care planning.For additional information about Lipedema-focused surgical approaches and international patient coordination, visit https://ahmetkaracalar.com/

