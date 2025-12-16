Capitol South Founder and CEO Named One of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2025

Marty Irby and President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019 Marty Irby and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA Marty Irby joins U.S. Sen. "Coach" Tommy Tuberville and Members of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association in Washington, D.C.

Capitol South's Leadership and Federal Lobbying Expertise Secure Position Among Washington’s Power Players for the Sixth Time

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Irby, founder, president, and CEO of Capitol South, LLC, has been named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2025, marking his sixth appearance on the prestigious list and reinforcing his status as one of the most effective advocates in Washington. Previously honored in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, Irby again appears in the influential “Hired Gun” category — a distinction recognizing top-performing contract lobbyists among more than 12,500 registered advocates shaping federal policy across Congress and the Trump Administration.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Irby and the team at Capitol South have become a leading voice on agriculture, national security, election integrity, autism awareness, and animal welfare. They have successfully advanced high-impact initiatives for clients including the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Moms for America, Competitive Markets Action, United Sovereign Americans, Mitchell’s Place, Tranquility AI, Food Solutions Action, Tiger Century Aircraft, Inc., Miguel Serrano, the Environmental Working Group, and the American Saddlebred Horse industry.

In recent years, Capitol South's work has strengthened national security through reforms in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), defeated the harmful EATS Act, advanced major wins in agriculture and animal welfare, and ensured proper oversight and accountability of critical USDA programs.

Capitol South's policy leadership has drawn national media attention, with coverage in Fox News, The Daily Caller, USA Today, PEOPLE Magazine, NBC News, Politico, and The Hill, elevating the profile of key conservative and consumer-focused causes.

“I am extremely grateful to be recognized again in 2025 by The Hill as one of the nation’s top lobbyists and appreciate our wonderful clients and team members who made this victory possible,” said Marty Irby, President and CEO of Capitol South, LLC. “The victories we’ve secured together — protecting American freedom, strengthening election integrity, creating awareness about autism, and defending American family farmers from trade associations that attempted to sell out livestock producers to Chinese multinational conglomerates and foreign adversaries — have made 2025 a success.”

Impact in 2025:

In 2025, Capitol South played a key role in:

• advancing major reforms in agriculture,

• ensuring proper enforcement of the Horse Protection Act,

• protecting family farmers from corporate monopolies,

• improving USDA budget transparency and accountability, and

• supporting the aerospace and national defense sectors through strategic initiatives.

Capitol South's effectiveness stems from building strong alliances with conservative and reform-minded organizations, including The Heritage Foundation, Farm Action, the Organization for Competitive Markets, National Taxpayers Union, and Moms for America — whose 500,000 members helped block the China-backed EATS Act. Capitol South organized numerous Washington, D.C. fly-ins throughout the year, facilitating hundreds of meetings across Congress and the Administration and building bipartisan coalitions around critical policy priorities.

“We applaud Irby’s tremendous work for Competitive Markets Action and his determination to defeat the EATS and so-called Save Our Bacon Acts that would nullify hundreds of state agriculture laws, undermine states’ rights, and hand over American pork production to foreign adversaries in China,” said Clay Barclay, chairman of the board at Competitive Markets Action and former co-chair of the Young Republican National Federation.

“Marty Irby and his team at Capitol South have been a delight to work with, and we are grateful for their tremendous work in planning and executing numerous Washington, D.C. fly-ins to help defeat the China-backed EATS and Save Our Bacon Acts,” said Aly Legge, director of civic engagement at Moms for America. “Capitol South continues to partner with Moms for America to ensure food safety, security, and sovereignty, and keep American producers in the business of putting food on our plates. We look forward to continued success together in 2026.”

“Marty Irby has been the most effective advocate for horses and those of us who love them that Washington, D.C., has ever seen,” said Monty Roberts, world-renowned horse trainer and ‘The Man Who Listens to Horses.’ “Irby’s past work to end doping in American horse racing — and most recently his representation of leaders in the American Saddlebred industry — are historical markers that will outlive all of us in the horse world. I am proud to call him my friend.”

“We appreciate Marty’s tremendous work in helping us fight corruption in Washington, D.C., and groups like the so-called National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and National Pork Producers Council, who continue to put American family farmers out of business,” said Jonathan Buttram, president of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association and treasurer of the Organization for Competitive Markets.“ Irby’s effective strategies and determination have brought so much progress that monopolistic trade groups hired a public relations firm to slander him because they cannot win on the merits of the issues themselves. Every time they attack Irby, they fail — and he earns more support and accolades. This is clear evidence that God is on our side, as Isaiah 54:17 says: ‘No weapon formed against you shall prosper.’”

Career Achievements:

Irby’s career has earned him recognition from President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019; a prestigious honor from the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for his work on equine welfare; and the Helmuth Award from the Organization for Competitive Markets in 2024 for helping American family farmers at a great personal cost to himself. His commitment to advancing solutions in autism, election integrity, agriculture, and national defense continues to define him as a principled and results-driven leader.

About Capitol South, LLC:

Capitol South, LLC is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm specializing in public affairs and advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Utilizing proven strategies and deep policy expertise, the firm advances legislation and regulatory solutions in agriculture, environmental policy, energy, appropriations, natural resources, artificial intelligence, and national security.

