Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Strengthens Texas Commitment with New Offices

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Luis Espinoza, Texas Trial Attorney for Karns & Karns, focusing on core accident and injury claims. Veronica De Leon, Texas Trial Attorney, brings invaluable experience from her background representing defendant insurance companies.

Karns & Karns opens new offices in El Paso and San Antonio, strengthening Texas commitment and adding Trial Attorneys Luis Espinoza and Veronica De Leon.

We're establishing roots with attorneys who not only know Texas law but were educated here and are deeply dedicated to their communities, ensuring our clients receive exceptional, localized advocacy.” — Bill Karns

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a leading personal injury firm, today announced a significant expansion across Texas, solidifying its presence with the opening of two new offices in El Paso and San Antonio, and establishing its Texas headquarters in Austin.This expansion demonstrates the firm's deep commitment to serving injured residents across the Lone Star State. To lead these new efforts, Karns & Karns proudly welcomes two distinguished Texas trial attorneys, Luis Espinoza and Veronica De Leon, to its roster."Texas is facing rapid population growth, which unfortunately leads to an increased need for aggressive and local legal representation for our core practice areas: serious motor vehicle accidents , trucking collisions, and premises liability," said Bill Karns, Managing Partner at Karns & Karns. "We're establishing roots with attorneys who not only know Texas law but were educated here and are deeply dedicated to their communities, ensuring our clients receive exceptional, localized advocacy."Texas LocationsKarns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has significantly increased its position in Texas with the opening of new offices, ensuring clients across the state have better access to aggressive legal representation. The firm now serves clients from eight strategic locations across Texas:Austin, Texas (Main Texas Headquarters); Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas (Located in the Sonterra area); El Paso, Texas (New Location); Corpus Christi, Texas; Laredo, Texas; McAllen, Texas; and Midland-Odessa, Texas (New Location).Texas Practice AreasIn Texas, Karns & Karns is dedicating its resources to complex personal injury claims, including:Motor Vehicle Accidents (Car, Rideshare, and Bus Accidents)Motorcycle Accident InjuriesWrongful DeathSlip and Fall / Premises LiabilityPersonal InjuryUber and Lyft AccidentsMeet the New Texas Trial AttorneysLuis Espinoza, Trial AttorneyA dedicated fighter for the injured, Luis Espinoza earned his bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and history from the University of Texas at Austin in 2014, followed by his Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School in 2017. During his academic career, Luis dedicated his time to advocacy, volunteering with multiple non-profit organizations that support immigrants and assist victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. Since being licensed to practice law, Luis has recovered millions on behalf of his clients, helping injured people fight for the justice they deserve.Veronica De Leon, Trial AttorneyAs a proud native Texan, Veronica De Leon brings a comprehensive perspective to her practice in San Antonio. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Texas at Brownsville and her Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University in 2016. Her experience includes clerking at a civil litigation firm and, crucially, representing defendant insurance companies. This background gives Veronica a well-rounded and invaluable understanding of the opposition's strategies in auto, trucking, commercial vehicle, and premises accident cases, making her a powerful advocate for the plaintiffs she now represents."The addition of Luis and Veronica is a major win for our clients across Texas," added Mike Karns, partner at the firm. "Their local knowledge, dedication to public service, and combined experience—especially Veronica's insight into insurance defense—give our firm a distinct competitive advantage in the Texas courtroom."Karns & Karns remains committed to securing significant verdicts and settlements for victims of negligence across all its locations.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a proven track record of securing millions in settlements and verdicts. Dedicated to aggressive and effective legal representation for injured individuals and their families, the firm now proudly operates across California, Nevada, and Texas.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946 https://www.karnsandkarns.com/

