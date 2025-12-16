NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi’s Minimum Wage Increases to $16.00 on January 1

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAIʻI’S MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES TO $16.00 ON JANUARY 1

Act 115 Establishes a Civil Penalty for Violations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2025

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi’s statewide minimum wage rate will increase to $16.00 per hour effective January 1, 2026. This marks the third step in a series of scheduled increases, culminating in a final rate of $18.00 per hour on January 1, 2028. In addition, the 2025 Legislature enacted Act 115, establishing a minimum civil penalty of $500 for employers who violate the Wage and Hour Law.

“The Legislature’s phased approach to increasing the minimum wage is designed to support working families and foster economic stability in Hawaiʻi,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR director. “These penalties serve as a deterrent and help ensure fairness for all employers who comply with wage laws.”

For more information about Hawaiʻi’s Wage and Hour Law, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/

