Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,403 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi’s Minimum Wage Increases to $16.00 on January 1

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAIʻI’S MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES TO $16.00 ON JANUARY 1

Act 115 Establishes a Civil Penalty for Violations

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2025

 

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi’s statewide minimum wage rate will increase to $16.00 per hour effective January 1, 2026. This marks the third step in a series of scheduled increases, culminating in a final rate of $18.00 per hour on January 1, 2028. In addition, the 2025 Legislature enacted Act 115, establishing a minimum civil penalty of $500 for employers who violate the Wage and Hour Law.

“The Legislature’s phased approach to increasing the minimum wage is designed to support working families and foster economic stability in Hawaiʻi,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR director. “These penalties serve as a deterrent and help ensure fairness for all employers who comply with wage laws.”

For more information about Hawaiʻi’s Wage and Hour Law, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi’s Minimum Wage Increases to $16.00 on January 1

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.