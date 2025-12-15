Traffic emergency zone hearing: Hawaiʻi Belt road vicinity of Mile Posts 3 to 15

Main, News Posted on Dec 15, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19), for emergency roadway repair work at various locations between Wainaku (mile post 3) and Hakalau (mile post 15). This notice is pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5.

A recent field investigation showed roadway surface distresses and depressions progressively worsening in the area, along with slope changes and deep-seated failures extending below the roadway base. Emergency mitigation measures include patching open cracks and fixing depressed pavement areas, along with slope stabilization.

Immediate repairs are expected to begin in January and are expected to take up to two weeks to complete. There will also be an evaluation to determine permanent repairs. Details of the investigation and evaluation will be released when the study is completed.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Hawaiʻi Belt Road may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., over Microsoft Teams. Click https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/23831221059114?p=fQ5PGRJDivPv2OcDoF to join or call 1 808-829-4853 using conference pin 111 330 69#.

