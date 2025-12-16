Attorney Jeffery M. Leving to Discuss Fathers’ Rights on CBS Chicago Ch. 2

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famed fathers’ rights advocate and family law attorney Jeffery M. Leving will appear on CBS Chicago (Ch. 2) Tuesday, December 16th at 10:00 PM CST with host Jane Clauss. Attorney Leving will discuss the importance of a father’s presence in a child’s life and ongoing efforts to ensure that fathers’ voices are heard within the legal system.Matrimonial and divorce attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of 7,500 hours of Leving’s service to this nation. Leving is also the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush. Leving is a nationally recognized matrimonial and family law attorney.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

