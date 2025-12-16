Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Launches Specialized Abuse Division

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Trial Attorney Darryl Meeks, Lead of the Karns & Karns Sexual Abuse and Assault Division, specializes in complex survivor litigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier California plaintiff's law firm, today issued a statement emphasizing the highly specialized nature and internal commitment of its dedicated Sexual Abuse and Assault Division . The firm is actively representing survivors across four critical areas: Juvenile Detention Abuse Rideshare Sexual Assault , Adult Sexual Abuse, and Elder Abuse.The announcement comes as California opens new windows for survivors to file civil claims, making the need for focused, experienced legal counsel more urgent than ever."When a survivor decides to take the courageous step of seeking justice, they deserve a legal team that walks with them every step of the way, not one that passes their sensitive case to an outside firm," said Bill Karns, Managing Partner at Karns & Karns. "We have intentionally built our Sexual Abuse Division to handle every single aspect of these cases internally, ensuring consistency, confidentiality, and a trauma-informed approach from the first call to the final resolution."The Power of Internal AdvocacyUnlike many firms that rely heavily on co-counsel or external litigation help for specialized claims, Karns & Karns has invested heavily in creating a fully integrated unit focused entirely on holding abusers and negligent institutions accountable.This approach is critical for the client experience in abuse cases:Consistent Case Management: Case managers and attorneys working in-house build deep, trusting relationships with survivors, eliminating the need to re-tell traumatic experiences to multiple outside parties.Confidentiality: All client information and sensitive evidence are managed exclusively within Karns & Karns' secure systems, ensuring the highest level of privacy and discretion.Trauma-Informed Practice: The entire division, from legal assistants to partners, is trained in a survivor-centered approach that focuses on the client's emotional well-being and legal priorities throughout the often-difficult legal process.Expertise Led by a Dedicated SpecialistThe Division is anchored by Trial Attorney Darryl Meeks, who leads the specialized division and holds extensive civil litigation experience, including successfully achieving multiple multi-million-dollar trial verdicts."Our specialized division operates to provide the highest standard of advocacy and expertise at Karns & Karns," said Mr. Meeks. "We offer exceptional legal representation and security for those who have been wronged, focusing on helping survivors rebuild their lives."The division expertly navigates the unique legal challenges of each area, including:Juvenile Abuse: Litigating against counties and institutions for abuse suffered by minors in juvenile halls, youth centers, and foster care, including pursuing claims related to the recent $4 billion Los Angeles County settlement.Rideshare Sexual Assault: Holding Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft accountable for negligence in vetting drivers, protecting passengers, and addressing corporate liability.Elder Abuse: Advocating for vulnerable seniors who have suffered sexual or physical abuse in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or in the care of trusted professionals.General Sexual Assault: Utilizing California's constantly evolving statutes of limitations, including the new two-year lookback window (2026-2027), to file civil claims for institutional cover-ups and perpetrator liability."These cases are about accountability, not just compensation," said Mike Karns, partner at the firm. "We are committed to delivering justice for those who were harmed in a detention center, a rideshare, or a nursing home. Our dedicated team, led by Mr. Meeks, is a testament to the fact that we view every survivor as a priority, ensuring their fight is handled by the experts they hire, inside our firm."Karns & Karns encourages anyone who has been a survivor of sexual or institutional abuse to reach out for a private, confidential, and free case review, regardless of how long ago the incident occurred.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a top-rated, family-owned law firm dedicated to representing injured individuals and their families. Founded by brothers Bill and Mike Karns, who were born and raised in California, the firm combines deep local knowledge with an unwavering commitment to the community. This dedication is reflected in over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied clients. With a reputation for taking on complex cases and a track record of securing significant verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to providing aggressive and effective legal representation.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

