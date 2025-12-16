Trump Accounts for Kids dot com offers newsletter to stay updated on the latest news on Trump Accounts

Give your children a jump start in life. Imagine if you could have had a Trump Account when you were young.

The Trump Account program is a great way to start kids out with free money for their future.” — Tim Morales

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Trump Accounts for Kids program is rolling out early next year. Newborns could be eligible for $1000 start up funding, kids of other ages up to 18 could receive funds from donations. The Dell family from Dell Computers recently pledged over $6 billion for the first 25 million kids under 10 who live in areas with the medium income of $150,000, each can receive $250. As the Trump Accounts program grows there will be many more opportunities for additional funding. These accounts can add $5,000 per year until the age of 18 from other sources as well. Trump Accounts for Kids dot com is offering a newsletter for busy parents keeping them updated on how and when you can sign up for your child’s Trump Account and keeping you updated with new funding opportunities from companies or private donations and the limitations to those funds. As new Federal guidelines are released you will be first to know.As of now these Trump Accounts will be held by the IRS and how and when you can sign up will be released in the future. Trump Accounts for Kids dot com is here to keep you informed so you don’t have to worry about missing out on this great opportunity for your children.

