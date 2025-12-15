Two Huntington Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Today, Anthony Jackson, also known as “Snake,” 59, of Huntington, was sentenced to three years of probation with six months of home confinement, for distribution of a quantity of fentanyl and Brian Lee Moore, also known as “Pooter,” 38, of Huntington, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 8, 2025, Jackson and Moore took part in the sale of approximately 3.28 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant located at a 10th Avenue apartment in Huntington. As part of their guilty pleas, Moore admitted that he provided the fentanyl to Jackson and Jackson admitted that he distributed it to the confidential informant.

As part of their guilty pleas, Jackson and Moore each admitted to additional criminal conduct. Jackson admitted that between January 11, 2024, and July 3, 2024, he distributed a total of 78.16 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on eight different occasions. Moore admitted to providing a total of 67.09 grams of fentanyl for six of those transactions.

On August 6, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the 10th Avenue apartment and seized approximately 338.34 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, the fentanyl analogue fluorofentanyl, heroin, and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer also known as “tranq.” Officers also seized approximately $1,130, a Taurus Model G2C 9mm pistol and a Springfield Model MDM pistol during the search. Jackson and Moore each admitted they were in the apartment during the search. Jackson admitted that he was at the apartment to receive fentanyl to distribute. Moore admitted that he was at the apartment to provide fentanyl for distribution and further admitted that he possessed the seized firearms and cash.

On August 9, 2025, officers executed a search warrant for a safe deposit box at a bank in Huntington and seized approximately $50,000. Moore admitted that he possessed the seized cash and that it was proceeds from drug distributions.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:24-cr-156.