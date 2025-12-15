New Orleans Man Guilty of Being Felon in Possession of Firearm

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that DAVID LOUIS IV (“LOUIS”), age 22, a resident of New Orleans, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(8). LOUIS faces a maximum term of imprisonment of fifteen (15) years, a fine up to $250,000.00, a period of supervised release up to 3 years, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

According to court documents, on April 15, 2025, the New Orleans Police Department (“NOPD”) was conducting surveillance near Conrad Park, located in the 3400 block of Hamilton Street, in New Orleans, utilizing Real Time Crime Center cameras. This area was specifically selected due to it being an area known for gun violence and narcotics trafficking.

While conducting surveillance, NOPD detectives observed LOUIS and a female associate enter Conrad Park. LOUIS was in possession of a black backpack, positioned on his back. LOUIS removed marijuana from his backpack and began to smoke marijuana while talking with his associate. LOUIS also removed a black pistol from his waistband area.

A silver Nissan Altima, being driven by LOUIS’s girlfriend, and occupied by another adult female, and LOUIS’s children, arrived at the park. LOUIS approached the Altima and engaged in a verbal argument with the vehicle’s occupants. During the argument, LOUIS removed the pistol from his waistband and waived it in the air. NOPD officers, in fully marked units, arrived in response to observing LOUIS in possession of the firearm. Observing the officer’s approaching, LOUIS entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle. While inside the Altima, LOUIS placed his pistol, a Glock, model 23, .40 caliber pistol, with an extended magazine, loaded with twenty-two (22) live rounds of ammunition, and his black backpack on the driver’s side floorboard, where the driver was seated. The officers verbally commanded LOUIS exit the vehicle.

During a search of the Nissan Altima, NOPD detectives recovered LOUIS’s pistol and backpack from the driver’s side floorboard. LOUIS’s backpack contained three (3) live rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; a magazine containing eleven (11) live rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; a clear plastic bag containing marijuana; and a Louisiana identification card in LOUIS’s name.

LOUIS is a convicted felon and is federally prohibited from possessing firearms.

United States District Court Judge Darrell J. Papillion will sentence LOUIS on April 7, 2026.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brittany Reed of the Violent Crime Unit.

