Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime and Violating Supervised Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tiffany Dawn Shaffer, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced today to ten years in prison, to be followed by six years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and for violating supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 17, 2025, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Shaffer near St. Albans. Shaffer admitted that she possessed 2 pounds of methamphetamine in the back of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

At the time of the offense, Shaffer was serving a term of supervised release after pleading guilty to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on June 28, 2021. The sentence imposed today includes two years to be served concurrently for committing a crime while on supervised release.

Shaffer has a criminal history that also includes prior convictions for conspiracy to operate a clandestine drug laboratory and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the St. Albans Police Department and the assistance provided by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), which is composed of the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney JC MacCallum prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:25-cr-144.