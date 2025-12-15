U.S. Attorney’s Office announces results of “Operation Safe Christmas”

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois announced Monday the results of a fugitive roundup effort jointly handled by federal and state law enforcement agencies.

The operation resulted in 63 arrests of criminal offenders and seized 2.5 pounds of narcotics and $15,000 in U.S. currency. The coordinated effort was executed over seven days by law enforcement officials with the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of Illinois, FBI Springfield, Illinois State Police, ATF Chicago and DEA St. Louis.

“The U.S. Marshals led this expansive operation in the field together with FBI and Illinois State Police leadership. Together, federal, state, and local partners arrested 63 fugitives—including the Marshal Service’s arrest of the suspect from the December 5, 2025, Granite City police shooting,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “These results reflect weeks of planning and coordination to remove criminal elements from our streets.”

Arrests spanned over Bond, Effingham, Fayette, Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Southern District of Illinois, proudly participated in “Operation Safe Christmas”, an initiative focused on enhancing public safety and apprehending dangerous fugitives. The operation’s success was made possible through the strong collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, whose commitment and cooperation remain essential to these efforts. USMS Regional Fugitive Task Forces play a critical role in locating and apprehending violent offenders and supporting high-profile investigations. During this operation, task force members, alongside the Illinois State Police, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Missouri, were instrumental in the investigation and apprehension of the alleged shooter of a Granite City Police Officer. Their determination, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to justice exemplify the mission of the U.S. Marshals Service” said U.S. Marshal David C. Davis.

“Operations like this reflect the strength that comes from close cooperation among law enforcement agencies. By working together, we are able to locate and apprehend individuals who drive violent crime into our communities,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. S. Johnson. “The successful arrests made during this sweep represent FBI Springfield’s continued commitment to crushing violent crime and keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“Interdepartmental operations are instrumental in keeping our communities safe,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP will continue to partner with local and federal agencies to get violent criminals off the street and to protect the communities we serve.”

“If members of our community are able to sleep a little easier tonight because of the joint effort of law enforcement agencies removing violent criminals from our streets, then I absolutely consider this operation a success,” Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Field Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis said. “No one should be forced to live with the fear these individuals forced upon a community. Let this operation serve as a warning that the combined force of state, local and federal law enforcement agencies is not to be taken lightly.”

The roundup was a joint operation by the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI Springfield Field Office and Illinois State Police with assistance from DEA, Fairview Heights Police Department, Carlyle Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Vandalia Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Danville Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Atlanta Field Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Illinois Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force consists of participating agencies from the Illinois State Police, Belleville Police Department, Granite City Police Department, Alton Police Department, ATF Chicago, Homeland Security Investigations, Illinois Department of Corrections – Parole, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.

FBI’s efforts in this operation were also part of larger initiative, Operation Coast to Coast, an operation dedicated to combatting violent crime and narcotic distribution.