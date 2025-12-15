Federal jury convicts North Chesterfield man for billing Medicaid for services he did not provide

RICHMOND, Va. – A federal jury convicted a North Chesterfield man today on charges of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, from at least July 2013 through July 2019, George Nathaniel Boykins, 43, was a Qualified Mental Health Professional authorized to bill Medicaid for Mental Health Skill-Building Services (MHSS). From at least January 2014 through July 2019, Boykins caused his employers to submit false and fraudulent Medicaid claims for MHSS services that were not actually provided.

“The United States holds the provision of healthcare services as a paramount priority,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Through apathy and avarice, George Boykins’ misconduct – billing Medicaid for services he never delivered – robbed vulnerable Virginians of vital care and siphoned resources meant to serve them.”

“Today’s conviction should send a strong message to those providers who put greed in front of patient care,” said Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “Alongside our law enforcement partners and with steadfast dedication, HHS-OIG will continue to pursue those who commit health care fraud and steal from federal programs.”

Boykins reported that he provided in-person MHSS services in Richmond despite having been outside the United States on the dates he falsely represented he had provided those services. While working for multiple employers, who were unaware of his employment with other service providers, Boykins reported providing services for different Medicaid recipients on the same dates and times. On one occasion, while Boykins was under investigation, Boykins billed Medicaid for in-person services he claimed to have provided at the same time he was being interviewed by law enforcement.

Boykins faces a mandatory minimum of two years and up to 10 additional years in prison when sentenced on April 8, 2026. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shea Gibbons and Robert Day are prosecuting the case.

