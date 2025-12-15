Cedar City Property Manager Sentenced to Prison After Defrauding Victims of Over $2.1M

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Blake Floyd Cozzens, 36, of Cedar City, Utah, was sentenced today to 25 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud and bank fraud for embezzling money from homeowners associations, property owners, and tenants, as well as fraudulently obtaining money from a bank and a company that provided property-management software.

In addition to Cozzens’s term of imprisonment, U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Shelby, imposed a term of four years of supervised release and ordered he pay $2,168,640 in restitution to the victims.

According to court documents and admissions made at Cozzens’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, from January 2020 to January 2025, Cozzens was the property manager for multiple HOAs and property owners in Iron County, Utah. Cozzens defrauded HOAs, property owners, and tenants by embezzling $586,300 he was responsible for safekeeping and diverting the funds for his own use. He also submitted fraudulent deposits to an online application that helps manage properties. The California corporation that offers the application lost $210,000 due to Cozzens’s fraudulent conduct.

Cozzens also defrauded a bank in Las Vegas by presenting seven cashier’s checks totaling $1,414,000 to Las Vegas casinos in exchange for markers, i.e., credits to gamble. After gambling, Cozzens then falsely reported to the bank that he had lost the checks, causing the bank to stop payments to the casinos. Cozzens caused the bank to lose $1,395,673.

“For over five years, Cozzens abused his position as a property manager to steal and cheat people and businesses to fund his gambling lifestyle,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah. “As homeowners struggle with affordability, the last thing they need to worry about is that their hard-earned money paid to HOAs will be stolen from those entrusted to serve them.”

“When individuals in trusted roles commit financial crimes, they harm the very communities they are meant to serve. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to investigate fraud and ensure justice for victims,” stated Glen Henderson, Inspector in Charge of the Phoenix Division.

The case was investigated jointly by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Cedar City Police Department, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephen P. Dent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.

