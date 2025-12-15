Father and son admit to smuggling attempt of massive firearms cache to Mexico

LAREDO, Texas – Two men have entered guilty pleas to trafficking at least 534 weapons along with numerous magazines and large amounts of ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Emilio Ramirez Cortes, 48, a Mexican citizen who legally resides in Albertville, Alabama, and his son, Edgar Emilio Ramirez Diaz, 23, also of Albertville, have now admitted to smuggling of goods from the United States and trafficking firearms.

On Oct. 23, two vehicles, which appeared to be driving in tandem, approached the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo. Ramirez Diaz drove a Chevrolet Tahoe, while his father was following in a Chevrolet Silverado. Both vehicles were hauling enclosed white box utility trailers. The Tahoe had an Alabama license plate while the other truck and two trailers had Mexican plates.

At initial inspection, Ramirez Diaz admitted he was traveling with his father. Both men claimed they were not hauling any firearms, weapon parts, ammunition or currency over $10,000.

Following a positive K-9 alert, law enforcement conducted a search and found false walls in both trailers which resulted in the discovery of approximately 534 firearms, 31,482 rounds of ammunition, 525 magazines, 40 scopes, four lasers, 10 rifle slings and other related items.

As part of their pleas, the men admitted they were smuggling the weapons and accessories. They also acknowledged they had done so on multiple occasions.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña will impose sentencing at a later date. At that time, both men face up to 15 years for trafficking firearms as well as another 10 years for smuggling of goods from the United States. Both convictions carry as possible punishment a $250,000 maximum fine.

The father and son have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Customs and Border Protection; and Department of Commerce - Bureau of Industry and Security (Office of Export Enforcement) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Scott Bowling is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.