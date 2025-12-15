Previously Deported Jamaican National Living in Hartford Pleads Guilty to Passport Fraud

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian Wood, Special Agent in Charge, Diplomatic Security Service, New York Field Office, announced that MARLON DAMIAN WHITE, also known as Damian Marlon White, 47, a citizen of Jamaica last residing in Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Hartford to making a false statement in a U.S. passport application.

According to court documents and statements made in court, White was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident in 1995. In subsequent years, he was convicted of various offenses, including a state conviction in New York for assault in the second degree, and a federal conviction in the Southern District of New York for a narcotics distribution offense for which he was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment. After his federal conviction, White lost his status as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. and, in February 2006, was deported to Jamaica.

White returned to the U.S. and, on May 6, 2024, used a false name, false birth date, and false place of birth to apply for a U.S. passport in Hartford. During the application process, White provided a counterfeit birth certificate and driver’s license falsely representing that he was born in and resided in California.

Judge Oliver scheduled sentencing for March 10, at which time White faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. He has been detained since his arrest on October 9, 2025.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Chen.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.