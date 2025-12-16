Richardson man sentenced to federal prison for mail theft

PLANO, Texas – A Richardson man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Sir Darius Lamar Edmondson, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $3,391.31 by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on December 15, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on October 30, 2023, Edmondson was found in possession of stolen mail.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Morris.

###