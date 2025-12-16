Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,609 in the last 365 days.

Richardson man sentenced to federal prison for mail theft

PLANO, Texas – A Richardson man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Sir Darius Lamar Edmondson, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $3,391.31 by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on December 15, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on October 30, 2023, Edmondson was found in possession of stolen mail.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Morris.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Richardson man sentenced to federal prison for mail theft

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.