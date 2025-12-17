VistaXM Unveils New Analytics to Quantify Broker-Driven Revenue at Risk and Revenue Left on the Table

New broker experience analytics reveal where carriers are losing broker loyalty and how much revenue is at risk or unrealized.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaXM, a provider of Customer Experience-as-a-Service (CXaaS), today announced a new analytics-driven approach that enables insurance carriers to identify how much broker-driven revenue is currently at risk and how much additional revenue could be captured by improving broker relationships.

As rising premiums, increased plan shopping, and market volatility place greater pressure on broker-distributed business, VistaXM’s new framework helps carriers move beyond anecdotal feedback to precisely measure the experience factors that influence broker loyalty, placement decisions, and share of wallet.

“Brokers play a central role in determining where business goes, especially in periods of disruption,” said Erik Vogel, CEO at VistaXM. “But most carriers lack a systematic way to understand which broker relationships are strong, which are deteriorating, and, most importantly, what actions will change broker behavior. We’ve built a model that answers those questions.”

Identifying Revenue at Risk and Revenue Opportunities

VistaXM’s approach is built on a structured set of broker-specific experience questions paired with advanced analytics that link sentiment to business outcomes. By combining broker feedback with carrier business data, VistaXM quantifies:

• Broker-driven premium currently at risk due to deteriorating relationships

• Revenue opportunity being left on the table when passive brokers fail to grow their book with a carrier

• The specific experience drivers that most influence broker placement decisions

Rather than treating broker experience as a generic satisfaction score, VistaXM’s analytics isolate the relationship factors that determine whether brokers behave as promoters, passives, or detractors and how those categories translate into real financial impact.

From Measurement to Action

The framework is designed not just to measure broker sentiment, but to guide action. By identifying the experience drivers with the strongest impact on broker behavior, such as ease of doing business, responsiveness, accuracy, communication, and partnership, carriers can prioritize the operational and organizational changes most likely to move brokers from detractors to passives, and from passives to promoters.

“This is about making broker experience actionable,” said Vogel. “When carriers understand which changes will increase loyalty and share of wallet, they can invest with confidence and see results in retention and growth.”

A New Standard for Broker Experience Management

VistaXM’s work reflects a broader shift toward what the firm describes as Broker Experience Management (BXM), a disciplined approach to measuring, managing, and monetizing broker relationships with the same rigor traditionally applied to customer experience. As carriers look for ways to protect broker-sourced premium and compete more effectively in a crowded market, VistaXM believes BXM will become a core capability across distribution, sales, and strategy teams.

About VistaXM

VistaXM provides Customer Experience-as-a-Service (CXaaS), helping organizations design, run, and optimize experience programs across customers, partners, and channels. By combining experience measurement, analytics, and managed services, VistaXM enables organizations to turn experience insights into measurable business outcomes.

