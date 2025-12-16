A Red Circle’s Kwanzaa Celebration Features Live Arts, Soul Food, Business Fair and Funding for The Creative Spot

"Kwanzaa: The Village it Takes!" Community Celebration Event Flyer

“Kwanzaa: The Village it Takes" includes a business fair, soul food dinner, and stage show, supporting the renovation and arts programming at The Creative Spot.

Kwanzaa started in my family as a child. Led by my late uncle/activist Damu Smith, we’d gather at my great aunt’s house and light candles. The family tradition has evolved into a community tradition.” — Jessica D. Johnson, Community Arts Director, Playwright, Director

FLORISSANT, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, December 20, 2025, A Red Circle presents its annual community celebration, “Kwanzaa: The Village it Takes,” at St. Andrew United Methodist Church (3975 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034). The day-long event, which honors community and resilience, will serve as the primary fundraiser for the ongoing renovation of The Creative Spot, A Red Circle’s visual and performing arts hub in Ferguson, MO. Proceeds will directly support future arts and music programming designed to nurture community healing and creative expression.Festivities include:* 4:00pm - 6:00pm CDT | Free Small Business Vendor Fair highlighting local businesses.* 5:00pm - 6:30pm | Ticketed Soul Food Dinner prepared by A Red Circle’s culinarians and partnering Chef Robert Rusan.* 7:00pm - 8:30pm | Ticket guarantees entry to the original, multifaceted Stage Production. This year represents the first time we're having an all live cast featuring actors, spoken word, entertainers, a jazz ensemble, with the traditional tribute to Kwanzaa’s principles.This year’s featured artist is the multi-talented, 15-year-old Laila Anderson in the starring role of “Piper,” an incredible young leader in our village. Laila is an intern at A Red Circle’s The Creative Spot and is truly a rising star! This is what “The Village It Takes” looks like: nurturing youth, uplifting talent of all ages, supporting businesses, and creating space for artisans to shine.Check out the video sampling for what’s in store! All proceeds go towards renovating The Creative Spot in providing vital music and arts experiences to the community.FEATURED CASTS AND MUSICIANS - The production boasts a stellar lineup, including:ANGELA JENNINGS (Vocalist), BRENDA NELSON (Actress), DANASIA NANCE “DANASIA J” (Narrator), ERIC WILLIAMS (Vocalist), ERICA R. WILLIAMS (Executive Producer, Vocalist), FRANK DUNBAR (Supporting Actor, Guitarist), GEORGE ERVIN “MELLO” (Actor, Trumpeter), JESSICA D. JOHNSON (Director, Playwright, Vocalist), JOYCE “LADY J HUSTON” (Assistant Director, Trumpeter, Vocalist), LACEY “G SOULDIER” TURNER (Actor, Rapper/Lyricist), LAILA ANDERSON (Actress, Poet), LOVE (Supporting Actress), MARTEZ PARKER BEY “YC BEY” (Actor, Poet), OMEGA (Supporting Actor), POINT OF VIEW JAZZ ENSEMBLE (Pit Band), SPRING SANTOS “SPRING TYME” (Vocalist), STACEY WHITE (Supporting Cast, Actress), THEDA ROXANNE WILSON (Actress, Vocalist)SUPPORTING LOCAL VENDORS - We welcome back some of the area's finest small businesses and embrace our new vendors planning to delight you with their fine items:ArchWell Health / Crystal Kingdom Bringing Wholeness Into Reality / Custom Creations by Lynn / Decal Creations / Dedicated Senior Medical Center / Deer Valley Home Health / Goodeats2 / LuXury Jewels / Matador Diamond LLC / Mika Brielle / Nation of Learners / People's Harvest / Rhymes & Reason STL / Sweet & Spicy Duo / The Pickle FactorySPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIESA Red Circle has officially launched a new sponsorship program to support our Kwanzaa celebration, future arts programming, and development of The Creative Spot. We invite individuals and organizations to learn how you can support these efforts and help us thrive as the Arts hub of Ferguson!ABOUT JESSICA D. JOHNSONJessica D. Johnson, Community Arts Director at A Red Circle is a creative artist. She was among the organization’s earliest volunteers and was appointed in her role in 2019. In 2024, Joyce “Lady J” Huston joined as the Community Arts Program Coordinator bringing an array of talents in systems administration, is a St. Louis Blues legend, and our Artist-in-Residence.This dynamic duo is elevating A Red Circle’s The Creative Spot, 414 S. Florissant Ave. in Ferguson, Missouri—presenting a national model for youth-led mental health and healing through creative expression. The space offers drop-in art workshops, music therapy, intergenerational events, and trauma-informed programming that uses art as a path to healing.Jessica’s work centers around reclaiming joy, elevating community voice, investing in young people as agents of change and honoring our veterans and seniors. She believes art is a human right, and creativity is how we come home to ourselves.ABOUT A RED CIRCLEFounded in 2017, A Red Circle is a nonprofit organization based in North St. Louis County promoting equitable investment in the community which will lead to a healthy environment and food ecosystem, quality education, and opportunities for everyone to enjoy the arts. Learn more at https://aredcircle.org For tickets and more information visit, https://aredcircle.org/kwanzaa Media Kit: bit.ly/Kwanzaa-122025-MediaKit

Promo Video "Kwanzaa: The Village it Takes!" Community Celebration 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.