Accesso Biotech Announces Support to Expand Global Access to VITA™ CD4 Test

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accesso Biotech Corporation today announced new financial and strategic support from the Gates Foundation, Unitaid, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to accelerate manufacturing scale-up and global access to the VITA™ CD4 point-of-care test, a critical tool for the management of advanced HIV disease (AHD).

The VITA™ CD4 test is a simple, portable CD4 T cell enumeration test designed for decentralized healthcare settings. It provides quantitative CD4 counts near the point of care, enabling more precise clinical decision-making. The test offers a rapid turnaround time of approximately 32 minutes for the first result, with additional tests completed within just a few minutes thereafter. By rapidly identifying people living with HIV who present with advanced disease, healthcare providers can quickly initiate lifesaving treatment and preventive interventions for patients at higher risk of opportunistic infections and death.

Support from the Gates Foundation, Unitaid, and CHAI will enable Accesso Biotech to:

- Accelerate regulatory approvals and global product registration

- Scale up production to meet global demand

- Expand access strategies to ensure availability of the VITA™ CD4 test in low- and middle-income countries, where the burden of advanced HIV disease remains highest

Despite progress in HIV treatment, millions of people continue to present late for care, and advanced disease remains a leading cause of HIV-related mortality. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends CD4 testing as part of the package of care for advanced HIV disease. However, access to CD4 testing will become more challenging due to the discontinuation of point-of-care CD4 products from previous manufacturers.

By working together, Accesso Biotech and its global health partners aim to restore and expand access to this essential diagnostic test for advanced HIV disease, strengthening HIV responses worldwide and reducing preventable HIV deaths from opportunistic infections.

About Unitaid

Unitaid saves lives by making critical health products affordable and available in low- and middle-income countries. Collaborating with partners, Unitaid identifies innovative treatments, tackles market barriers, and quickly delivers solutions to those in need. Since 2006, Unitaid has unlocked over 100 health products, addressing HIV, TB, malaria, women’s and children’s health, and pandemic preparedness. Every year, these products benefit more than 300 million people. Unitaid is a hosted partnership of the World Health Organization. www.unitaid.org

About Clinton Health Access Initiative

CHAI is a global health organization committed to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease in low- and middle-income countries, while strengthening the capabilities of governments and the private sector in those countries to create and sustain high-quality health systems that cannot succeed without our assistance. For more information, please visit: http://www.clintonhealthaccess.org

About Accesso Biotech Corporation

Accesso Biotech Corporation is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative and accessible diagnostic and health sciences solutions that address critical global health challenges and accelerate therapy development. With a mission to enhance diagnostic access in resource-limited settings, Accesso Biotech Corporation continues to drive advancements in easy-to-use diagnostics technology to improve patient outcomes worldwide. https://www.accessobio.com/

