Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® adds Brytecore to Solutions Group Program

Brytecore partners with LeadingRE to provide innovative real estate tech that improves lead generation, automation, and growth for top independent brokerages.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brytecore is proud to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® as part of its Solutions Group program, offering preferred business resources to a global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Brytecore’s all-in-one platform leverages advanced data and technology to fuel meaningful connections between brokers, agents, and consumers, maximizing lead generation and conversion. Built for enterprise operations, Brytecore combines cutting-edge websites, CRM, lead routing, marketing automation, and analytics to give brokerages a clear view of what drives growth.

“Brytecore’s relationship with LeadingRE is an ideal alignment,” said Eddie Krebs, founder & CEO of Brytecore. “Many LeadingRE brokerages already rely on our platform, and they often become some of our most successful and engaged customers because our products are built for brokerages like theirs: independent, well-run, and poised for growth. Through this relationship, we aim to expand Brytecore’s reach and capabilities while helping even more brokerages achieve tangible results.”

“Brytecore’s focus on using data and technology to enable the success of independent brokerages speaks directly to what makes LeadingRE members successful, blending innovation and quality service,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “We’re excited have them as our newest Solutions Group vendor.”

Learn more about Brytecore at Brytecore.com.

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.

About Brytecore

Brytecore is a real estate technology company that helps brokerages improve lead generation, conversion, efficiency and profitability. Through our intuitive platform, brokerages can streamline workflows, convert more leads, and improve overall performance. What sets us apart is our Customer Data Platform (CDP), which centralizes consumer activity from websites, CRM, and marketing systems so brokerages can make better decisions and automate follow-up with greater accuracy. Brytecore also provides portal-quality brokerage websites that deliver advanced search, personalized consumer tools, and a modern user experience. Along with Lead Voyager for lead routing, an integrated agent CRM, and Open House Pool, Brytecore gives brokerages a connected system to capture more leads, convert more opportunities, and support consistent growth.

About Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE.com) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 135,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs. LeadingRE also operates RELO Direct®, Inc. (RELODirect.com), its full-service relocation management company providing mobility services for corporate and government clients; and Luxury Portfolio International® (LuxuryPortfolio.com), its luxury marketing division, which markets approximately 50,000 luxury homes annually. Additionally, LeadingRE is active in commercial real estate, with 200 firms in 15 countries specializing in the commercial arena (LeadingRECommercial.com), and in global project marketing through Destinations by LeadingRE (DestinationsByLeadingRE.com).

