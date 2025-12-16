The Snyder Law Group, LLC Files $500 Million Lawsuit Against Kiddie Academy Over Infant Abuse, Fraudulent Concealment, and Whistleblower Firing

Baltimore, Maryland – The Snyder Law Group, LLC has filed a $500 million lawsuit alleging that multiple infants and toddlers were repeatedly physically abused at Kiddie Academy of Kent Island, and that the franchise owners and corporate entities concealed known dangers, retaliated against an employee who reported the abuse, and failed to protect the children in their care. The lawsuit details graphic conduct captured on security footage, including infants being grabbed, shaken, kicked, dragged, and forcefully handled by a caregiver entrusted with their care.

“This is the most outrageous set of circumstances I have ever encountered,” said attorney Scott A. Snyder of The Snyder Law Group. “We have direct video evidence showing the child abuse. The owners were aware of what was happening and did nothing. They turned a blind eye. Instead of protecting children, they chose silence and concealment.”

Abuse Reported, Evidence Ignored, Whistleblower Fired

According to the lawsuit, a staff member notified on-site ownership of the abuse on December 13, 2024, and provided video evidence. Rather than removing the caregiver, alerting parents, or contacting authorities, ownership allegedly instructed staff not to inform families and allowed the caregiver to remain in the infant classroom.

A criminal investigation began on February 20, 2025, when an Assistant Director contacted the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office after repeatedly raising concerns internally. She provided investigators with surveillance video documenting an assault. Shortly after management learned law enforcement had been notified, the whistleblower was terminated.

Limited Video Reveals Widespread Abuse

Investigators reviewing the small amount of footage preserved by the center—roughly twenty days—identified abuse involving four separate children. Each family that pursued criminal charges had a child recorded being abused multiple times. Upon information and belief, the actual number of incidents was substantially greater, but earlier footage was not retained.

History of Prior Incidents and Failed Safeguards

The lawsuit alleges the franchise owners had prior knowledge of violent conduct by the caregiver, Wendy Jones.

In 2021 , Jones admitted to shaking an eighteen-month-old child; she received only a brief suspension and anger-management requirements.

In 2023 , a child in her care suffered significant facial injuries that the facility’s director, Dana Barnhart, labeled accidental, and the parents were not notified until pickup.

Despite these incidents, Jones remained assigned to the infant room. The complaint asserts that owners Dana and Scott Barnhart failed to remove the caregiver, protect the children, or implement adequate safety measures. It further alleges systemic failures by the franchisor, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC, and its parent company, Essential Brands, Inc., including insufficient training, negligent oversight, and dangerous retention practices.

Defendants and Claims

The defendants named in the complaints include:

Kiddie Academy of Kent Island

D. Barnhart, LLC

Dana and Scott Barnhart

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Essential Brands, Inc.

Wendy Jones

The lawsuits, filed on behalf of two families, allege fraud, fraudulent concealment, constructive fraud, 11 battery, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence.

Criminal Outcomes

The investigation resulted in criminal charges against both Wendy Jones and the facility’s owner and on-site manager, Dana Barnhart. Jones resolved her case through a guilty plea and received a lengthy prison sentence. Barnhart’s case was placed on the stet docket, subject to conditions requiring that she have no direct childcare or supervisory role, and that the facility undergo monthly compliance visits by the Office of Child Care. Despite these restrictions, Kiddie Academy corporate has continued to permit Barnhart to own and operate the franchise.

Media Availability

Attorneys Scott A. Snyder, Michael B. Snyder, and Matthew J. Plessinger of The Snyder Law Group are available for interviews this week. The plaintiff families request privacy and will not participate in interviews.

Individuals With Relevant Information

Anyone with information related to abuse at Kiddie Academy is encouraged to contact The Snyder Law Group.

CASE INFORMATION

Baltimore City Circuit Court

Nicholas Peter, et al. vs. Kiddie Academy of Kent Island, et al.

Case No. C-24-CV-25-010255

The Snyder Law Group, LLC is a Baltimore-based firm representing clients in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and child abuse litigation. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the firm is dedicated to holding corporations and institutions accountable for endangering children.

The Snyder Law Group, LLC

1829 Reisterstown Road, Suite 120, Baltimore, Maryland 21208

410-THE-FIRM

ss@410thefirm.com

https://www.410thefirm.com/

Press Contact : Scott Snyder

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.