Televero Behavioral Health Launches 'Televero Thrive' to Support Employees and Their Families During the Holiday Season

As holiday stress and seasonal depression rise, Televero supports its workforce with “Televero Thrive” — a no-cost benefit for employees and their families.

You cannot deliver exceptional care if you do not take care of the people delivering it” — Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans report rising levels of stress and anxiety this holiday season, Televero Behavioral Health is stepping up—not just for patients, but for its own people. The company has officially launched Televero Thrive, a behavioral health benefit that provides mental health services at no cost to all Televero employees, contractors, and their immediate families.

The announcement comes at a time when national anxiety is on the rise. According to the American Psychiatric Association’s 2025 Healthy Minds Poll, 41% of U.S. adults expect more holiday stress this year than last. Financial pressure, grief, family dynamics, and loneliness top the list of seasonal stressors.

“You cannot deliver exceptional care if you do not take care of the people delivering it,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero. “Thrive ensures that our team has access to the same quality of behavioral health care that we expect them to provide for our patients—no barriers, no red tape, and no cost to them.”

Addressing Seasonal Depression & Holiday Stress

The winter season also brings increased risk of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)—a form of depression that typically begins in the fall and continues into the darker months of winter. Symptoms include fatigue, low energy, sleep disruptions, increased appetite, and difficulty concentrating.

SAD is more than just the “winter blues.” It’s a serious, recurring mental health condition that affects millions of Americans annually—especially those living in northern states with shorter daylight hours.

“The holidays can be beautiful, but also incredibly hard,” said Dr. Victor Gonzalez, Medical Director at Televero. “Between grief, financial strain, and seasonal depression, December is often when mental health challenges peak. Televero Thrive makes sure our people don’t have to face that alone.”

Support That Reflects Televero’s Values

Televero Thrive includes access to virtual therapy, psychiatric care, and support resources—all delivered through the same telehealth platform used for patient care. The program is designed to be confidential, easy to access, and responsive to the full spectrum of mental health needs.

This initiative reflects Televero’s broader commitment to build a healthcare system that works for both patients and providers. By eliminating cost as a barrier and proactively supporting their team, Televero is leading by example.

“When you take care of the caregivers,” said Wolf, “everyone wins.”

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality mental health care across the United States. With a focus on patient outcomes, clinical excellence, and compassionate service, Televero is transforming the way individuals experience behavioral health support. The organization leverages innovative technology, efficient care coordination, and a nationwide network of licensed providers to ensure patients receive timely, evidence-based treatment.

Televero’s mission is to eliminate barriers to care—whether geographic, financial, or systemic—and to provide a seamless experience from first appointment to sustained recovery. By prioritizing access, accountability, and measurable outcomes, Televero is setting a new standard for virtual behavioral healthcare that works for everyone.

