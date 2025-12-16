Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Launches New Revenue Calculator Tool for Dermatology Practices

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

Practice leaders gain clearer insight into missed revenue as IEBC releases its latest financial assessment resource

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies today announced the release of its new Revenue Calculator , a digital tool designed to help dermatologists, practice owners, and office managers quickly identify how much revenue their practices may be losing each year. As one of the nation’s leading authorities in dermatology billing, the company developed the calculator to address a common and persistent challenge: most dermatology practices are unaware of the true financial impact of gaps in their billing and revenue cycle processes.The launch comes just ahead of Q1, a period when many dermatology practices experience a seasonal slowdown. By quantifying missed revenue with unprecedented clarity, the new tool enables practices to evaluate their financial performance and make informed decisions at a critical point in the calendar year.“Inga Ellzey Billing Companies has spent more than three decades studying how dermatology practices lose revenue. The pattern is the same across the country. Most practices leave 8 to 10 percent of their earned revenue uncollected, largely because no one has shown them where the gaps are. This calculator puts hard numbers on those losses so practices can finally see the problem clearly and decide what to do next,” said a spokesperson for the company.For more information or a complimentary revenue analysis, visit www.dermatologybilling.com About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

