Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Launches New Revenue Calculator Tool for Dermatology Practices
Practice leaders gain clearer insight into missed revenue as IEBC releases its latest financial assessment resource
The launch comes just ahead of Q1, a period when many dermatology practices experience a seasonal slowdown. By quantifying missed revenue with unprecedented clarity, the new tool enables practices to evaluate their financial performance and make informed decisions at a critical point in the calendar year.
“Inga Ellzey Billing Companies has spent more than three decades studying how dermatology practices lose revenue. The pattern is the same across the country. Most practices leave 8 to 10 percent of their earned revenue uncollected, largely because no one has shown them where the gaps are. This calculator puts hard numbers on those losses so practices can finally see the problem clearly and decide what to do next,” said a spokesperson for the company.
For more information or a complimentary revenue analysis, visit www.dermatologybilling.com.
About Inga Ellzey Billing Companies
With over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.
Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.
Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.
Jillian Diffoot
Inga Ellzey Billing Companies
+1 800-318-3271
email us here
Dermatology Specific Medical Billing
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.