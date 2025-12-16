Jennifer Maddox, CNN Hero, Partners with Phenom Cuts for Chicago Coat Drive

Jennifer Maddox Garrick Dickerson

A new partnership launches a 2025 Holiday Coat Drive to support South Side families and highlight how nonprofits and local businesses can create real impact.

By partnering together, we’re not just collecting coats we’re demonstrating how nonprofits and small businesses can stand side by side to meet real needs in our communities.” — Jennifer Maddox

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox, 2017 CNN Hero and Chief Executive Officer of Future Ties, NFP , today announced a new community partnership with Phenom Cuts Barbershop to support South Side families through the 2025 Holiday Coat Drive.The collaboration brings together a trusted neighborhood small business and a nationally recognized nonprofit leader with a shared goal of helping Chicago families stay warm during the winter months.“Phenom Cuts has built a powerful reputation for consistency and community service,” said Jennifer Maddox, 2017 CNN Hero and CEO of Future Ties, NFP. “By partnering together, we’re not just collecting coats we’re demonstrating how nonprofits and small businesses can stand side by side to meet real needs in our communities.”As part of the partnership, Future Ties will donate between 10 and 15 brand-new winter coats from its inventory to help launch this year’s drive. The organization will also provide volunteer support, social media amplification, and co-branded outreach materials to increase community awareness and participation.“We’ve always believed community service starts right where you are,” said Garrick Dickerson, owner of Phenom Cuts Barbershop. “Partnering with Future Ties allows us to reach even more families who could use a little extra warmth this season.”The Phenom Cuts Holiday Coat Drive runs through December 20, 2025. Donations will be accepted at Phenom Cuts Barbershop, located at 242 E. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60616.About Jennifer Maddox and Future Ties, NFPFounded by Jennifer Maddox, a 2017 CNN Hero and retired Chicago Police Officer, Future Ties is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and families through mentorship, after-school programming, and family support services. Since its founding, the organization has served hundreds of children and families living in under-resourced communities across Chicago’s South Side.

