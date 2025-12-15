VIP Marketing and Craft Creative Receive Six Nominations at the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards

A milestone that reflects VIP Marketing and Craft Creative’s commitment to thoughtful, human-first legal marketing rooted in craft, strategy, and trust.

We strive to do good work for good people...When you set out to do the work the right way, the work has a way of standing on its own.” — Eric Elliott

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Marketing and video production subsidiary Craft Creative have received six nominations for the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards, one of the legal industry’s highest honors for excellence in legal advertising and marketing.

Hosted by The A-List, the Golden Gavel Awards recognize standout work across the legal marketing community, including podcasts, digital strategy, website design, film, video, audio, and out-of-home campaigns. These nominations place both VIP Marketing and Craft Creative among a select group of agencies helping shape how legal services are communicated and experienced.

As the legal marketing community continues to evolve, the VIP Marketing brands have built our work around the philosophy that creating attention is important and marketing helps our clients stand out and be different. Our belief centers on craft, strategy, and trust. VIP Marketing drives digital growth and positioning, while Craft Creative delivers cinematic storytelling across video, audio, and experiential media. Together, our brands operate as one.

“It was never our intention to win awards. We strive to do good work for good people,” said Eric Elliott, Founder and CEO of VIP Marketing. “We’ve been recognized by the American Marketing Association before, and that meant a lot to our team. This recognition from the Golden Gavel Awards feels aligned with our belief system. When you set out to do the work the right way, the same work has a way of standing on its own.”

2026 Golden Gavel Award Nominations

VIP Marketing and Craft Creative were nominated in the following categories:

Digital - Best Blog (2 nominations)

Digita - Best Website Design

Film, Video, and Sound - Best Podcast or Webisode

Film, Video, and Sound - Best TV Broadcast and Streaming Commercial (16 to 30 seconds)

General - Best Mass Tort Advertisement

Out of Home - Best Transit Campaign

Together, the nominations reflect the work our agencies believe in. Marketing that slows down, thinks harder, and treats trust as something you earn. For VIP Marketing and Craft Creative, this recognition reinforces a long-standing commitment to care, accountability, and creative excellence in law firm marketing.

To learn more or start a conversation, visit vipmarketing.com or wecraftcreative.com.

About VIP Marketing and Craft Creative

VIP Marketing is a legal-focused digital marketing agency helping law firms grow through strategy-driven SEO, PPC, branding, and website experiences built on clarity and trust. Craft Creative is a cinematic video and storytelling studio specializing in film, audio, and experiential media for brands that value craft and human connection.

Together, the two brands partner with legal and professional organizations to create marketing that meets an audience and holds up over time. For additional information, interviews, or media assets, contact us today.

