City urges home & building owners to act now as new carbon monoxide regulations take effect January 1, 2026

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is urging all residents, homeowners, landlords and building owners to prepare now for new Ontario Fire Code requirements for carbon monoxide (CO) alarms coming into effect on January 1, 2026.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless and deadly gas. The updated requirements ensure that CO alarms are installed where risks are highest and provide increased protection for vulnerable residents.

Beginning January 1, 2026, CO alarms must be installed in existing homes, multi-unit residential buildings that have fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, an attached garage, or heat from a forced-air fuel-burning appliance not contained within the building, in the following locations:

Existing homes must have CO alarms installed adjacent to each sleeping area and on every storey, including those that do not have sleeping areas or are below grade.

must have CO alarms installed adjacent to each sleeping area and on every storey, including those that do not have sleeping areas or are below grade. Multi-residential buildings must have CO alarms installed in suites that meet specific conditions, in service rooms and in some public corridors.

Residents and landlords are responsible for ensuring their homes and buildings meet the new Fire Code requirements by January 1, 2026.

These changes may require residents to install additional alarms on every floor of their home or in specific areas of multi-residential buildings. The updated requirements strengthen safety standards across Ontario and help prevent the serious and sometimes fatal risks associated with carbon monoxide exposure.

For more information about the new CO alarm requirements, visit Hamilton.ca/FirePrevention or contact the Hamilton Fire Department at 905-546-2424 ext. 1380 or email [email protected].