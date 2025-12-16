Axelyf Appoints Daniel Frímannsson, Ph.D., Head of Nucleic Acid Technologies & Biology and Leslie Williams to Board

Danni and Leslie bring us experience, capabilities and leadership that directly address where Axelyf is heading” — Örn Almarsson, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Axelyf

BROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axelyf, Inc. , a biotechnology company developing next-generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems for targeted RNA therapeutics, today announced two leadership appointments that expand the company’s capabilities in RNA drug development and deepen its board’s biotech leadership experience. Daniel (Danni) Frímannsson, Ph.D., has joined Axelyf as head of nucleic acid technologies and biology and Leslie Williams has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.Daniel most recently served as director of delivery capabilities at Mammoth Biosciences, where he oversaw the development of mRNA and sgRNA drug substances, LNP drug products and the company’s CMC group. Prior to joining Mammoth, Daniel worked at Nutcracker Therapeutics, where he established a process workflow and automation system for synthesizing mRNA and led the therapeutic design of novel mRNA vaccine constructs. A Ph.D. graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Daniel completed postdoctoral research at Stanford University where he investigated the use of biologically derived lipid vesicles to deliver therapeutic mRNA and miRNA. Following his postdoctoral work he began his industry career at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Daniel is the author of more than a dozen peer-reviewed publications and multiple patents.Leslie brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading high-growth biotechnology companies. She most recently served as founder, CEO, president and board member at HC Bioscience, a venture-backed company developing tRNA-based protein editing therapies for genetic diseases and oncology. Prior to HC Bioscience, Leslie was founder, CEO, president and board member at ImmusanT, a company developing immunotherapies and diagnostics for autoimmune diseases. Across these leadership roles, she raised more than $150 million in funding and led her teams through critical scientific, clinical and regulatory milestones, including strategic partnerships and license agreements. Earlier in her career, Leslie contributed to foundational nitric oxide research & development that was recognized with the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine. She holds an MBA from Washington University's John Olin School of Business and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Biology from the University of Iowa.“Danni and Leslie bring us experience, capabilities and leadership that directly address where Axelyf is heading,” said Örn Almarsson, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Axelyf. “Danni has built RNA and development capabilities at organizations working toward the clinic, which is essential as we advance our own programs. Leslie’s experience building and leading companies through various stages of growth brings invaluable perspective to our board.”Axelyf was founded to unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics by addressing delivery challenges that have historically limited RNA medicines’ reach. The company’s AXL technology platform combines proprietary ionizable lipids, novel surface chemistry and machine learning-informed design to develop LNP formulations for liver and extra-hepatic targets. Axelyf provides flexible partnership terms alongside its internal development programs, which include AXL-003, a preclinical program targeting an undisclosed autoimmune condition.“This is an exciting time for RNA innovation,” said Frímannsson. “Axelyf has assembled a differentiated lipid chemistry platform with advantages in tolerability and potency, built by experts who have done this before at scale. I look forward to building the company’s capabilities and helping translate this into nucleic acid-enabled drug products.”“RNA therapeutics hold tremendous potential to transform medicine and improve the lives of patients, particularly in areas of unmet need,” said Williams. “Axelyf’s approach to LNP design – combining deep formulation experience with advanced computational tools – positions the company to unlock this potential and bring innovative therapies to underserved patient populations. I look forward to working with the team as they advance their milestones.”About AxelyfAxelyf develops next-generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems for targeted therapeutics. Axelyf’s AXL technology combines novel ionizable lipids, advanced surface chemistry and AI-informed design for safer, more effective therapeutic solutions. Founded by industry veterans, Axelyf, Inc. is headquartered in Brookline, Mass., with an R&D subsidiary, Axelyf ehf, in Iceland. For more information, visit www.axelyf.com

