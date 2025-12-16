Macro Biologics, Inc. awarded additional $5M award from CARB-X for Phase 1 clinical trial of Amicidin-β topical solution

Funding enables a Phase 1 study of Amicidin-β topical solution in patients with infected surgical & traumatic wounds, as well as preparations for Phase 2 trial

Macro Biologics’ progress with Amicidin-β reflects the type of innovation needed to expand future treatment options.” — Richard Alm, CARB-X Interim Chief of R&D

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macro Biologics, Inc. , announced today a follow-on award from CARB-X of $5M in continued support of Amicidin-β. This follows Macro’s successful completion of the base stage of its CARB-X contract with the filing and approval of an IND application by the FDA. The study is titled, “A Phase 1 Study to Assess Safety and Tolerability of Amicidin-β Topical Solution in Adult Patients Undergoing Interventional Management of a Surgical or Traumatic Wound Infection.”Amicidin-β is a large-molecule biologic (amino acid polymer) with a dual mode of action – surfactant to cleanse and microbicide to kill. It is active against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria (including multidrug-resistant ones), as well as Candida species. Amicidin-β is produced using robust polymer methods, which should enable large-scale, cost-effective manufacturing. It is protected by multiple US and international issued and pending patents.Macro’s CEO and CSO, Michael P. Bevilacqua, M.D., Ph.D., stated: “We are very pleased to continue our close working relationship with CARB-X to accelerate the clinical study of Amicidin-β topical solution. The financial support and expertise provided by CARB-X has been instrumental in our development of a novel technology to stop infections before they become life-threatening and help stem the rising tide of antimicrobial resistance”.CARB-X Interim Chief of R&D, Richard Alm, said: “Drug-resistant infections continue to threaten patient safety worldwide, particularly in wound care and post-surgical settings. Macro Biologics’ progress with Amicidin-β reflects the type of innovation needed to expand future treatment options. Advancing this biologic into clinical development is an important milestone, and CARB-X is pleased to continue supporting the rigorous science and translational work required to determine its safety and potential benefit for patients.”Research reported in this press release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is provided by federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; under agreement number: 75A50122C00028, and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the UK Department of Health and Social Care as part of the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), and the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.About Macro Biologics, Inc.Macro designs, patents, and produces advanced biomaterials using nature’s building blocks. Our first class – Amicidins – are biological polymers composed of amino acids and engineered to combine: i) beneficial physical properties; ii) broad microbicidal activity; and iii) safety for people and the environment. Amicidin-α and Amicidin-β are active against Gram-positive & Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs), as well as Candida spp. They are purpose-built for local application to prevent and treat infections before they become life-threatening. Macro Biologics is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit https://www.macrobiologics.com/ About CARB-XCARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X supports innovative therapeutics, preventatives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funded by a consortium of governments and foundations. CARB-X funds only projects that target the most serious, resistant bacteria identified on global priority lists, syndromes with the greatest global morbidity and mortality, and performance characteristics necessary for patients. https://carb-x.org/ | X (formerly Twitter) @CARB_XContacts:Macro BiologicsEric RusawDirector of Corporate Development+1-888-490-1180erusaw@macrobiologics.comCARB-XMarissa NovelCommunications Managercarbxpr@bu.edu

