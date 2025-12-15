Attorney General James Wins Court Order Protecting SNAP Benefits

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to penalize states with millions of dollars in fines related to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) operations:

“Our most vulnerable residents rely on SNAP to put food on the table. Despite the federal government's best efforts to make it more difficult for food assistance to reach those in need, today's decision ensures New York's SNAP program can continue running without interruption. I am grateful to the court for recognizing the urgency of this matter, especially this holiday season.”

On November 26, Attorney General James led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in suing the Trump administration after it attempted to cut off SNAP benefits for tens of thousands of lawful permanent residents. On December 10, the administration reversed itself and issued new guidance, confirming that lawful permanent residents – including former refugees and asylees – remain eligible for SNAP benefits. Despite that reversal, the administration continued to threaten states with millions of dollars in fines, claiming that states had missed a required “grace period” for implementing the new guidance, even though the final guidance was not issued until December 10.

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon issued an order temporarily blocking those penalties. The court’s decision prohibits the federal government’s efforts to impose severe financial penalties on states and protects the continued operation of SNAP programs while the case proceeds.